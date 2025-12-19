Dry Season Farming: FG To Increase Domestic Production Of Wheat

Nigeria is stepping up efforts to cut wheat import as the Federal Government moves to significantly expand domestic production during the 2025/2026 dry season farming under the National Agricultural Growth and Agro Pocket Project (NAGS-AP).

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this in Borno State while flagging off the distribution of subsidised agricultural inputs, describing the initiative as a critical pillar of the government’s food sovereignty agenda.

He said tens of thousands of hectares had already been earmarked nationwide for wheat cultivation, with registered farmers set to receive targeted government support. Kyari noted that the pro- gramme had recorded measurable gains in past seasons through the timely provision of certified seeds, fertilisers and crop protection products.

Building on those outcomes, the Federal Government is deploying agric extension agents this season to provide farmers with continuous, field-based guidance on improved agro- nomic practices aimed at boosting yields and productivity.

He emphasised that quality assurance remained central to the intervention, with fertiliser and seed quality control officers mobilised to ensure that all inputs supplied meet approved standards and are delivered on schedule.

According to the minister, maintaining input quality is essential to safeguarding farmer confidence, increasing output and improving incomes.

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, welcomed the sustained federal backing, particularly for irrigation and dry-season farming, noting that the state retains vast agricultural potential despite security and climate pressures.

Furthermore, representatives of smallholder farmers also pledged to scale up wheat production in line with national efforts to strengthen food security and revitalise the agricultural sector.