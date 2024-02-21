Dry Ports: Train to freight 32,850 containers from Lagos to Ibadan

No fewer than 32,850 containers are expected to be moved by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) at the APM Terminals Apapa, Lagos Port to Ibadan dry port before the end of the year. It was revealed that the decision would ease pressure on the port roads as the Federal Government begins the evacuation of 90 containers daily to reduce the number of containers carrying trucks on the roads. Also, it will reduce the demurrage being paid on storage facilities on imports by shippers in the ports.

According to the Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, the ministry has commenced lifting about 90 containers daily from Lagos Port to Ibadan Oyo State via rail. The minister, who disclosed this at the 18th edition of the National Council on Transportation in Ogun State, noted that the ministry would start freighting of goods by the end of first quarter from the APMT to Kano State. Also, Alkali added that the Federal Government would soon commence the railway project from Ibadan to Abuja and Kaduna to Kano, stressing that the ministry was currently in high-level discussions with foreign investors to see how the transportation sector can be fixed. In 2023, the minister inaugurated the first cargo movement from the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor during his first official tour in Lagos, explaining that containers would be moved using one rail line that had been completed out of the three standard gauge lines. He said that government was working on removing the Customs scanner building, impeding the completion of the other two lines. He explained: “We will be doing three trips in a day, which will amount to 90 trips in a month if multiplied by 30 days in a month. By the time the Customs building is removed and the remaining two standard gauge lines are ready for use, we will be doing 270 train trips from Lagos to Ibadan in a month and nine train trips in a day.” According to him, the commencement of containers from Apapa to Ibadan would help to decongest Apapa roads by reducing the number of containers carrying trucks on the road. Also, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, said that the Corporation would increase the trips from three to four as time goes on. He noted it was a 30-wagon train fully loaded with import units of containers going to Ibadan. Okhiria said: “The container freight from Lagos Port will take off from APM Terminals in Apapa. We have the facility to move four trips per day, but we are starting with three trips per day for now. We will be using a temporary track because the Customs building sits along the right of way of the other two lines.” It would be recalled that in September 2023, the minister launched the freight movement on one of the completed tracks.

Alkali said that efforts were still being made to remove the NCS building which is still impeding the other two tracks. He explained that three coaches of 30 wagons would be loaded daily from the Apapa ports to Ibadan, totalling 90 trips per month, which will increase to nine trips per day and 270 trips per month when they remove the Customs scanner building. Also, the NRC’s Lagos District Manager, Augustine Arisa noted that the cargo operates fully via the standard gauge rail, which is 1,435 millimetres wider than the narrow gauge with 1,067 millimetres, which connects to Kano and beyond. Arisa added that the corporation had plans to extend the standard gauge rail from Moniya to Kano, adding that while one of the tracks was now in use, the other two tracks end at the customs building at APM Terminal, which could function when the building is removed.