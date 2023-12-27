Dry Ports: FG to review agreements as states snub investors

Seventeen years after, the port economic regulator, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) is planning a review of the concession agreement with operators of the Inland Dry Ports in the country. The decision follows series of frustrations by state governments to make them functional. The council expressed concerns that in some cases, the state governments delay in providing lands for the projects. According to the Executive Secretary of the Council, Barr Pius Akutah, in some places, where lands had been awarded, necessary documentations are lacking, adding that all these issues delay the projects as the concessionaires cannot commence work. He added that the review of the concession agreement was part of the efforts of the ports economic regulator to ensure that the delivery dates for projects being carried out by concessionaires become more effective. Akutah noted that one of the challenges the council had been having was in getting the relevant partners involved in the dry ports projects work more effectively. He said in Lagos that the council had been working in addressing some of these concerns to ensure that dry port projects, which will bring shipping to the door steps of many Nigerians across the six geo-political zones of the country, were effectively carried out in good time. He explained: “In some cases, the state governments are not able to award lands, whereas it is their responsibility to do that. In some places, lands have been awarded but necessary documentations have not be carried out. Under such situation, the concessionaires cannot commence work. We want to see what we can do about this issue.”

The executive secretary stressed that the council wanted to ensure that those chosen as concessionaires had the necessary resources to be able to carry out the dry ports projects, saying that there was the need to check if the concessionaires have the necessary funding before the rush in signing agreement with them to avoid the issue of taking off. Akutah said that NSC had the mandate of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that it delivered the Funtua Dry Port by the first quarter of 2024. According to him, in all these, the target of the council was to bring shipping nearer to the people as part of trade facilitation. He added: “It is to see how we can facilitate trade. We are taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA). You remember we were almost the last country to sign that. So, we need to encourage our people to let them know there are opportunities under that agreement in terms of trade facilitation.” He said that AfCTA had a lot of opportunities as far as trade facilitation is concerned, adding that it will guarantee high level of revenue. It would be recalled that the 50,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) dry port under Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis in Oyo State has not served the purpose it was created to serve as the Oyo State Government failed to meet its obligations in the agreements it had with the concessionaires (CRCC).

As at 2023, the percentage progress made by the concessionaire in the site was 5 per cent as the state government first allocated Erunmu in Ibadan as the first site before another governor earmarked on allotting another 90 hectares of land at Lapite/Olorisaoko, Ibadan for the same project after the first concessionaire had spent huge money at Erunmu. Although, a former Executive Secretary of the council, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, had explained that the NSC and the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC, had concluded plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the operations of the dry port. However, the NSC’s Deputy Director, Public Private Partnership (PPP), Mallam Mustapha Zubairu said that because of the renewed interest, some of the concessionaires got finances and divested interest for the project to be executed. He noted that there were a lot of factors that had affected the early commencement of the project, noting that apart from Oyo State, some state governments had failed to perform their own commitment based on implementation strategy.

In 2006, 50,000 TEUs were allocated to Oyo State at Ibadan and was concessioned to Catamaran Logistics Limited, while Abia State got 50,000 TEUs at Isiala Ngwa, which is to be managed by Eastgate Limited. Other locations are Plateau State (Jos) with 20,000 TEUs by Duncan Maritime Nig. Limited; Kano State (Dala) with 20,000 TEUs by Dala Inland Dry Port Limited.; Katsina State (Funtua) with 10,000 TEUs by Equitorial Marine Oil and Gas Limited and Borno State (Maiduguri) with 10,000 TEUs by Migfo Nigeria Limited.