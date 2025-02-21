Dry Dock: Nigeria Loses N2trn To Lack Of Shipyards

Share

Nigeria has lost N2 trillion ($1.25 billion) to neighbouring countries between 2022 and June 2024 due to lack of ship yard to dry dock their vessels.

Findings revealed that in 2022, 3,957 vessels; 2023, 3,778 vessels and 2024, 251 vessels called at the nation’s seaports but some of the ships went for dry docking and repairs in Togo and Ghana as N50 billion modular floating dock acquired by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in 2018 failed to work.

Ship owners said that about $500 million was being lost annually since the demise of Continental Shipyard, managed by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Also, the existing shipyards in the country have no capacity to dry dock ocean going vessels, leading to an annual loss of $500 million to neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, a former President of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Engr Greg Ogbeifun, had said that the country needed higher capacity ship repair yards to curb capital flight, stressing that ship building was relatively nonexistent in the country.

He added that it cost between $300,000 and $500,000 to dry-dock a vessel, while it cost between $1.5million and $1.8 million to tow a vessel to Singapore or other destinations for dry docking.

Ogbeifun noted that the sector ought to be making a substantial contribution to the country’s income, saying that the loss to the sector was estimated to be over $500 million per annum.

Ogbeifun explained that a lot of jobs and revenue were lost when vessels leave the country to look for dry-docking facilities elsewhere.

It was learnt that since the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) closed its subsidiary, Continental Shipyard Limited (CSL), as its company’s floating dock was grounded in 2010, shipping lines calling at the nation’s ports have been finding it difficult to dry dock or repair their vessels.

It was revealed that United States had about 500 ship building and repair yards, Europe, 200 shipbuilding and repair yards, China, 80 ship yards, South Korea and Singapore have 30 shipbuilding and repair yards each.

It was learnt that the global shipyard market would grow by ($26.1 billion) from 2025. According to ship building market research report by Business Research Company, Singapore ship repair and maintenance services market will to grow at a remarkable pace with a CAGR of 9.2 per cent during the forecast period, while China holds the biggest market share of $9.1billion in 2025 and highest CAGR of 7.4 per cent during the forecast period.

Also, South Korea to cross a value of $4.2 billion by 2033, while Nigeria could have earned $500 million if there is functional shipyard.

Recalled that the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, had said in Port Harcourt during a visit to the Naval Shipyard that the Nigerian Navy (NN) had the local capacity to build ships that meet world standards, noting that the navy had built three standard warships and was constructing two Civil Defence boats at it dockyard in Lagos.

He stressed that NN was doing a lot in terms of shipbuilding and ship repairs, but the public is not aware of it due to a lack of awareness and publicity. He urged the shipyard and dockyard of the Navy to increase its publicity and awareness.

Also, Ogalla explained that the lack of awareness was the reason why people travel abroad to buy ships as they are not aware that ships are constructed by the Navy, stressing that they are gradually overcoming the problem.

He added: “We are trying to create awareness because we have the local capacity to build these ships. Of course, you know the Nigerian Navy has been into shipbuilding for some time now.

“We are encouraging the shipyard and dockyard to go into publicity to make their work more visible. Why many people go abroad to buy some of these things we can do is lack of knowledge as a result of what we call sea blindness.”

