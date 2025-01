Share

A drunken police officer in Zambia freed 13 suspects from custody so that they could go and celebrate the New Year, officials said.

Detective inspector Titus Phiri was arrested after releasing the suspects from Leonard Cheelo police station in the capital, Lusaka, before running away himself.

The 13 detainees were accused of crimes such as assault, robbery and burglary, reports the BBC. They are all currently on the run and a manhunt has been launched to find them.

