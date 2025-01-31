Drunk Driver Kills Four Soldiers, Injured Others In Lagos

Share

No fewer than four soldiers attached to the Myoung Barracks were feared dead and others injured after a suspected drunk driver rammed into them in the Morocco area of Shomolu, Lagos State on Friday, January 31.

New Telegraph gathered that the driver rammed into the soldiers during their monthly road jogging outside the barracks.

According to the report, the Toyota vehicle had three young men as the occupants, running at full speed before ramming into the soldiers, four were dead, and many of them were seriously injured.

After the incident, the boys attempted to run away but were apprehended and mercilessly beaten to a stupor while their vehicle was vandalized.

Also, one of the boys was stabbed by the soldiers.

However, The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Olabisi Ayeni, and the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin are yet to confirm the incident at the time of filling this report.

