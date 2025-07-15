Drumming Support For More Gas Utilisation

Prominent stakeholders in the oil and gas industry have canvassed more utilisation of gas and sustainability in the sector, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to ensuring more utilization of the nation’s abundant gas resources for domestic use and export.

It stated that natural gas was not merely a transitional fuel but also a transformational fuel, and added that it could power the nation’s industries, energize homes, reduce dependence on more polluting fuels, and drive the engine of inclusive economic growth.

It stated that the goal was simple, saying ‘let no molecule of our gas remain stranded on expand infrastructure for domestic utilisation and exports.’

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, represented by his Senior Technical Adviser, Mr. Abel Nsa, spoke in Lagos at the second edition of Sahara Group’s thought leadership forum, Asharami Square.

At the summit titled: “Harnessing Gas for Africa’s Sustainable Future,” energy experts, media practitioners, and government functionaries unanimously affirmed natural gas as Africa’s transformational fuel for bridging energy security and powering industrialisation.

The forum highlighted gas as the bridge between energy access and renewable transition, the need for $100 billion annual investments in African energy infrastructure, and the media’s critical role in shaping accurate energy transition narratives.

The minister called on local and international investors to partner with the government as it expands infrastructure for domestic gas utilisation and exports. Ekpo said: “The theme of this year’s edition, “Harnessing Gas for Africa’s Sustainable Future”, could not be more timely or relevant.

As many of you know, Africa stands at an energy crossroads. We are home to vast reserves of natural gas, yet we remain burdened by high rates of energy poverty, under-utilised infrastructure, and limited access to clean, affordable energy for our people.

This paradox must be resolved, not later, but now. “Natural gas is not merely a transitional fuel. It is a transformational fuel. It can power our industries, energize our homes, reduce dependence on more polluting fuels, and drive the engine of inclusive economic growth.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Africa accounts for over seven per cent of global natural gas reserves, with Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, and Mozambique holding the majority of these volumes.

And yet, the continent consumes less than five per cent of global gas output. This mismatch between potential and utilisation must be addressed with urgency and purpose.

“Harnessing the power of gas requires more than good intentions, it demands bold investments in infrastructure. We need pipelines that connect supply to demand, we need virtual pipelines that reach the underserved.

And we need financing frameworks that de-risk investments and incentivize private-sector participation.” The minister said Africa needed to urgently address the narrative of “Africa’s energy paradox”.

Applauding Sahara Group for shaping public discourse through Asharami Square, Ekpo said the platform could help bridge the gap between intention and action, and between information and transformation.

According to the minister, harnessing the power of gas demands bold investments in infrastructure, pipelines that connect supply to demand, virtual pipelines that reach the underserved, and financing frameworks that de-risk investments and incentivize private-sector participation.

Group Asset Manager, PSC Asset Group B at NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, (NUIMS), Dr. Justice Derefaka, reiterated the socio-economic value of gas in Africa. Represented by Asset Manager PSC, NUIMS, Mr. Frank Mmamelu, he stated that gas had the potential to lift millions out of poverty by supporting agriculture, improving access to clean domestic energy, reducing deaths caused by pollution, and addressing gender inequality.

He stressed the need for local capacity building across the gas value chain, noting that reducing the export of unrefined resources should be a top priority.

Derefaka said there were over 600 million Africans living without electricity, and that 900 million rely on firewood. He stated that the entire economy remained fragile with grids that are unstable and important flows.

He said: “We need to write our own story leveraging this natural gas to electrify our homes, create dignified employment, and fuel agriculture with affordable fertilizer.

We need to see what we need to do to the country, to replace wood and charcoal, by protecting our health and environment. There is a lot of calls on climate action.

“We understand that our planet is in peril, but climate justice must go hand in hand with climate ambition. And it is fair to tell Africa to not abandon its gas while other developing countries continue to burn coal and expand our oil production and import African energy. So why gas

There are over 600 million Africans living without electricity, and 900 million rely on firewood

matters in the deeper context is one that we want to say no to poverty.

“Energy is a cornerstone for economic development. Gas-based electricity unlocks entrepreneurship, powers small and medium-scale industries, sustains our livelihoods.

Studies have shown that communities that are set up for 30% higher incomes, greater resilience to shock, gas-driven industrial clusters can bring jobs and to marginalize regions and break intergenerational poverty.

Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, said the summit, which started last year, involved the media in this year’s edition to provide them more enlightenment for better performance of their professional duties which include educating the people.

He reflected on sustainability as being crucial for national and individual survival. He said: “At Sahara Group, we saw that sustainability was becoming a buzz and everyone was catching on to that buzz.

And we said, who better to make a buzz than the media? But if you’re making the wrong buzz, then what you will then have sustainability is just being a cliche.

At the end of the day, impact isn’t missing because without impact, sustainability will be like logic flying upside down.

“And we know that for us at Sahara Group, sustainability is at the core of what we do because not only are we here to do good, we are also here for the long haul.

So, there is that combination of doing good, being good, and also doing well because the business has to do well for the business to do good sustainably over a very long period. And a lot of times we’re seeing how people are interpreting sustainability and of course different things that are coming out of sustainability.

“So you have things like energy transition, biodiversity, environmental stewardship, and all of that. And we’re seeing the people who are responsible for taking that message to the general public.

We want them to have that opportunity to know exactly what sustainability is, how to report it, when to report it and where to report it, to make sure that we have accurate reporting.

“Imagine we have a situation where the media people in Nigeria and Africa have that word sustainability well understood and all the themes around it.

The reporting will be excellent and people will have the right information and then we an galvanize action as we need to make sure everyone is in tune towards achieving what sustainability means for us in Africa. Because we need everyone to be on board.

“The only way we can ensure that no one is left behind is when people understand exactly what sustainability is and what it means for Africa as a continent. So that’s why we started this venture last year and Acharami Square is in its second edition this year.”

Head, Business Development (Gas), Sahara Group, Ijeoma Isichei, talking on the role of gas in Africa’s development in terms of the future, observed that gas is the form of energy, and that energy is the source of power.

She said that there’s gas-to-power initiatives, which Sahara is involved with and that gas is instrumental in the electrification of Africa, and in turn, in industrialization.

She said: “Electrification will give rise to industrialization. Like we see in Nigeria, a lot of the industries in Nigeria have fallen apart because of the lack of power.

You also find that the overheads are quite high in terms of our small-scale businesses, again, because of the lack of power. “There’s a huge dependency on diesel generators, which costs an arm and a leg. They cost more than if we had a sustainable grid generated from gas.

So, I believe that gas goes a very long way for Africa’s sustainable future, because it provides for us cheaper gas resources. It provides us cheaper energy resources, and this will bring about electrification, and in turn, industrialization.

In terms of more jobs, also, gas is a necessary resource for agriculture, for example, in fertilizer, in urea, in industries. So, it really will go a long way for Africa’s socio-economic development.

“It’s actually a breach as well. So, why is it considered as a breach as well as being necessary for development? Gas, as compared to other fossil fuels, so for example, burning kerosene or burning firewood or coal, releases less carbon emissions to the air.

“The world is turning to a net zero carbon emission; this is a halfway point to achieving a net zero carbon emission. In fact, according to statistics, it’s evident that gas emits about 50% less carbon emissions into the air than your typical burning kerosene or firewood or coal.

So, the reduction in carbon emissions makes it a halfway alternative, hence considered as a breach. So, basically, you’re halfway getting to the net zero carbon emission as well.”

Energy scarcity

Chief Executive Officer, FIPL, Olurotimi Famoroti, decried that energy scarcity has reduced industrialization in Nigeria, in particular and Africa in general. He added that it has negatively impacted on the quality of lives and welfare of the people.

He said: “Today, we generate roughly about 4,700 megawatts. I think the last peak was in February at about 5,430mega watts.

Depending on which statistics you’re looking at, you’re going to be looking at about 22,000 megawatts to 45,000 megawatts of demand for Nigeria.”

Energy Communications Expert, Dr. Adeola Yusuf, said the media needed to have a “seat on the table” as partners in conversations relating to sustainability to drive accurate reporting and support of all stakeholders.

He urged government and private institutions to facilitate seamless access to data and critical information that will support “holistic understanding and fact-based reporting of the issues to promote accountability, transparency and stamp out greenwashing.”

Lead Upstream, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mobolaji Sunmoni, said there is financial investments in Nigeria but that they are not enough. He identified regulatory uncertainty as one of the reasons impending attracting investments into the sector.

He said: “No investor, no good, normal-thinking investor will come into the country with a point with huge capex, patient capital, consensual capital, if the regulatory framework is uncertain.

Thank God the Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA) has been passed out, a lot of improvements have been seen, especially in the mainstream space as well. “So, looking forward, the horizon looks good.

There’s been the impact of bankable projects. I’ve seen some gas projects, and coming from a commercial banking perspective, or a debt-capital provider perspective, I’m not going to lose capital, even if I was to do a gas project because of the energy solutions conversation.

I’m not going to do a transaction that allows me to use either depositors’ capital or investors’ capital. “So, a large number of bankable projects, and this is where Africa-focused FDIs and governments also come in, where capital requires to, first of all, de-risk the project.

So, we can see bankable projects that we can comfortably deploy funds into, at least take our money back at no loss, and then maybe decrease the return. Another other hurdle is the lack of infrastructure.”

For Head, Integrated Gas Ventures, Asharami Energy, Mariah Lucciano-Gabriel, the ideal energy mix will be different from country to country.

She said this was because emphasis should be placed on energy security, adding that the things that make up the facets of energy security is the accessibility to the resources.

She said: “You can’t go to a country that experiences 80 per cent winter and be talking about solar. So what are the things that are available to you? And for accessibility, gas was very high for Nigeria.

We have over two trillion tons of gas in Nigeria, and that is more than enough to power our own needs. It takes the accessibility box. Then you have affordability. It’s definitely cheaper than diesel and all these other forms of energy that we consume now.

It is affordable, and then you go into sustainability. So while it might not be as clean as solar, gas is a cleaner form of energy. It emits less carbon emissions. So it is a sustainable fuel to use. “Then you talk also about reliability.

Your security of supply, you depend on another country? If there’s a war, can you still access these resources? It is right here in our backyard. So you have a stable security of supply. So gas takes all the right boxes for energy security.

But again, we’re talking about an energy mix, so we cannot be 100 per cent reliant on gas. But you do need gas, because of some of these other renewable sources that we are also privy to, because Nigeria, I mean, nobody has to tell you that solar is fantastic.

“Gas is not just a transition fuel for us. You know, I think it’s more or less a foundation fuel. It’s going to help us to get to where we need to go as a country. It’s going to help us with the development needs that we have in this country.

We just need to, I mean, let’s not get ahead of ourselves, but basically we just need to use the gas that we have. We need to harness all of its potential.

