Drugs Addiction: Kano Unveils New Strategy To Tackle Menace

The Kano Reformatory Center (KRC), established to curb drug addiction, drug trafficking and rehabilitate victims, has commenced a three-day strategic stakeholders’ meeting designed to address the root causes of drug-related crimes across the state.

Speaking at the opening session, the Coordinator of the Center, Charley Amminata Kwagga, said the gathering brings together institutions united by a shared mission to protect youths, secure communities and rebuild the moral and social foundations of Kano State. She explained that the theme of the summit, “Strength in Unity,” reinforces the reality that no single institution can address drug abuse alone, stressing that progress depends on collective action, shared expertise and sustained cooperation.

Kwagga noted that while the government is committed to tackling drug-related issues, only a multi-sectoral approach involving traditional rulers, security agencies, health professionals, parents, NGOs and policymakers can bring meaningful change. She said the mission of the Kano Reformatory Center extends beyond awareness creation to rehabilitation, reintegration, advocacy and community transformation.

She lamented the devastating impact of drug abuse on society, including broken homes, shattered dreams, rising insecurity and the increasing number of young people losing direction. However, she added that the Center also witnesses inspiring recoveries made possible through structured intervention and support, proving that addicted individuals can rebuild their lives if given the right assistance.

The coordinator emphasized that the summit is focused on strengthening prevention through community sensitisation, improving synergy among agencies in disrupting drug networks, expanding access to rehabilitation and psychosocial support, promoting reintegration opportunities for recovering youths and reviving cultural values that historically protected communities from moral decay.

The Chairman, Committee on Illicit Drugs and Phone Snatching, Brig. Gen. Gambo Mai Addua, assured participants of continued collaboration with the Center, noting that only a united effort can significantly reduce the drug menace in Kano.

Also speaking, the Commander of the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army Kano, Brigadier General A. M. Tukur, described the programme as timely, especially as drug-related criminality continues to threaten public safety, weaken community stability and endanger the future of the youth. He reiterated the Army’s commitment to supporting civil authorities, security agencies, traditional institutions and community groups despite not being the lead agency in drug enforcement.

General Tukur said long-term success in the fight against drug abuse requires a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach that addresses both criminal activities and the socio-economic factors that fuel drug use. He commended the Kano Reformatory Center for its dedication to providing meaningful rehabilitation pathways for vulnerable youths and for complementing security efforts across the state.

He assured that the Brigade will continue to support sensitisation campaigns, community engagement and interventions that promote discipline, social responsibility and peace. The Army commander congratulated the Center for organizing the summit and urged participants to engage fully, share knowledge and build partnerships that can drive lasting solutions.