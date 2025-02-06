Drug War: UNODC Assures NDLEA Of Further Support, Partnership

Share

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), has assured the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of further support and renewed partnership in its ongoing effort to rid the country of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The assurance was given yesterday when the new Country Representative of UNODC in Nigeria, Mr. Cheikh Ousmane Toure, led a team of his top officials on a courtesy visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) at the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a release by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the agency, Mr Femi Babafemi, while acknowledging the leadership role NDLEA plays in drug law enforcement in Africa and particularly the West African sub-region, the UNODC chief said his visit was to re-engage with the Agency on how to cascade the successes recorded at the national level to the states.

He said this is because the drug scourge is at the basis of most of the security challenges at the subnational level.

According to him, “It is very important for us to re-engage and reenergise the relationship between UNODC and NDLEA and I think that me coming here today is to tell you I want to re-engage and reinvigorate our relationship so that it serves Nigeria as a whole and also the rest of this sub-region by following your lead.”

In his remarks, Marwa appreciated the global body for its support to the agency over the years, while expressing confidence that the new Country Representative will take the existing relationship to a new height.

