Drug War: Marwa Sets 2026 Operational Targets For Ndlea Commanders

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has set the tone for the 2026 operational goals with a high-level strategic meeting with directors, commanders and heads of formations during which he charged them to sustain the current momentum in the war against illicit substances by going all out to dismantle drug cartels and intensify sensitization efforts across the country.

Marwa gave the charge at the annual review and planning meeting that brought together, at the NDLEA National Headquarters in Abuja, the top echelon of the Agency, including: members of the Management; Zonal Commanders; Commanders from the 36 states and the FCT; Commanders of Seaports and International Airports; the Marine Unit Commander; Commanders of the Strike Force and the Special Operations Units, among others.

Addressing the Commanders, Marwa emphasized that the Agency has kicked off the year on a strong footing, building on the record-breaking successes of previous years. He noted that 2026 would be a year of unprecedented consolidation especially in the areas of Drug Supply Reduction (DSR) and Drug Demand Reduction (DDR).

“The results we achieved last year were significant, but we cannot afford to rest on our oars. Our 2026 goals are clear: we are here to completely disrupt the financial lifelines of drug cartels and ensure that every community in Nigeria is sensitized against the scourge of substance abuse”, he declared.

During the session, he directed the various Commands to ensure a seamless execution of the 2026 strategic work plan. According to him, “When I first assumed office, I made certain declarations about the direction of this Agency and the resolve to confront drug barons and kingpins.

Looking back, the progress achieved is the result of your collective efforts, and all glory belongs to God. “We have now successfully concluded five years, which passed remarkably quickly.

While we acknowledge the achievements re- corded during this period, we must not rest on our past successes. Rather, we must consolidate these gains and aim for even greater outcomes.

Today, the Agency commands increased respect, both locally and internationally, and you should be proud to identify yourselves anywhere as officers and men of this Agency.

“The renewal of my tenure by the President is largely a reflection of your work. While I may issue directives, real impact comes from seizures made, arrests affected, and convictions secured in the field. Without these results, there would be nothing to communicate to the public.