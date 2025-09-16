New Telegraph

September 16, 2025
Drug Trafficking: Police Arrest 54, Recover 11 Bags Of Indian Hemp In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has intensified its campaign against cultism, drug abuse and other rising social vices with the arrest of 54 suspects and recovery of a large quantity of hard drugs during separate operations across the state.

The arrests, which comprised 39 males and 15 females, followed coordinated raids by operatives in Ogidi, Idemili North LGA, and Ifitedunu, in Dunukofia LGA. Police authorities say the operations were in line with renewed strategies aimed at restoring sanity in the state and curbing the growing menace of crime among young people.

At a press briefing yesterday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga expressed concern over what he described as moral decay among youths, especially those between 18 and 26 years. Despite past successes, Ikenga noted, disturbing trends such as cultism and fake kidnappings have continued to surface.

He recalled recent cases in which young lovers staged their own abductions to extort money from their parents. In one incident, a girl and her boyfriend connived to extract N3 million after initially demanding N10 million from her family.

In another case, a couple staged a similar plot, collecting N1 million from the girl’s parents. According to the police, these acts not only undermine community safety but also reflect a troubling decline in parental guidance and supervision.

