Drug Trafficking Crackdown: India Deports 32 Nigerians Linked To Major Narcotics Network

Indian authorities have deported 32 Nigerian nationals allegedly connected to a sprawling transnational drug ring, following a sweeping multistate operation that saw nearly 50 suspects arrested.

Two weeks ago, India had launched one of its biggest coordinated crackdowns targeting a foreign-led drug and hawala network operating across several major cities.

Fresh details published by the Times of India last week indicate that investigators believe the syndicate is controlled by a Nigeriabased cartel boss identified only as “Nick,” who is wanted in multiple drugtrafficking cases.

According to senior of ficials in India’s Elite AntiNarcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE), all Nigerians arrested in Delhi were allegedly working directly for the fugitive kingpin.

“Less than 10 days after the joint operation by the EAGLE team and Delhi Police resulted in the arrest of 50 Nigerians involved in drug peddling, 32 have now been deported,” the report confirmed.

During the investigation, officials reportedly discovered that the network relied on a complex hierarchy of foreign operatives who helped distribute narcotics across India.

“Nick,” believed to be coordinating operations from Nigeria, is said to maintain at least 100 associates in Delhi alone. Investigators told the Times of India that a forensic review of seized mobile phones and laptops revealed an extensive client base of more than 3,000 people nationwide. Payment records, encrypted chats, and delivery contacts helped police reconstruct the syndicate’s operations.