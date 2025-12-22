Drug Trafficking: Court Sets Judgement Date In Socialite, Ariket’s Case

Justice Deinde Dipeolu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed February 13, 2026, as the date to deliver judgement in an alleged drug trafficking case filed against a socialite, Mrs. Funmilola Arike Ogbuaya, popularly called Ariket, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The judge fixed the date after lawyers representing parties in the case adopted their written submissions. The defendant popularly called Ariket in social circle is facing trial before the court on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession, aiding and abetting and attempting to smuggle 1.595kg of cocaine to Saudi Arabia.

The socialite who is also known as Funmilola Ogundipe, was re-arraigned alongside a convict, Odeyemi Omolara, who is currently serving a 25 years jail-term for drug trafficking. Both Arike and Omolara were first arraigned before Justice Hadizat Rabiu-Shagari (now of the Court of Appeal) in 2017, on a fivecount charge of conspiracy, aiding and abetting, unlawful possession of banned drug, and attempting to export the said banned drug to Saudi Arabia.

While Omolara, who is also known as Ariyo Monsurat Olabisi, now serving jail-term, was arraigned on a charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession of banned drug, and attempt to export the said banned drug to Saudi Arabia. Ariket was arraigned on a charge of conspiracy, aiding and abetting and procuring the convict for the purpose of trafficking the prohibited drug.

Upon their first arrraignment, both Ariket and convicted Omolara had pleaded not guilty to the charges and were admitted to bail on various terms by the court. But, midway to the trial, Omolara signified her intention to change her plea, which was granted by the court. She later pleaded guilty to the charge of attempting to illegally export the prohibited drug to SaudiArabia, and she was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, the convict, through her lawyer, appealed her conviction. But her appeal was dismissed on February 26, 2021, by a three-manpanel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Ebiowei Tobi, for lacking in merit. But about 10 years after their first arraignment, Ariket and Omolara were again re-arraigned on the same four-count charge, before Justice Deinde Dipeolu.

While Ariket still maintained her innocence on the charge preferred against her and pleaded not guilty, Omolara pleaded guilty to the charge, and she was again sentenced to another 15 years imprisonment, but the judge ordered that the 15 years imprisonment should run concurrently with the earlier 25 years jailterm. During Ariket’s trial, NDLEA’s lawyer, Abu Ibrahim, called nine witnesses and also tendered several exhibits which were admitted by the court.

Upon conclusion of the prosecution’s case, Ariket through her lawyer, Yakubu Galadima, filed a no case submission, which was dismissed by the court on the ground that the prosecution has established a ‘prima facie’ case against her. In dismissing Ariket’s no case submissions, Justice Dipeolu held that: “from the evidence adduced by the prosecution witness one to nine, a ‘prima facie’ case has been established against the defendant.

There is a need for the defendant to open her defence against the charge against her”. Afterwards, the socialite and her daughter, Oluwadunmininu Ogbuaya, testified as first and second defence witnesses. Upon conclusion of the defendant’s evidences, the judge directed parties to file their written addresses. Justice Dipeolu, after taking submissions from the parties on the written addresses, consequently adjourned the matter to February 13, 2026, for judgement. One of the counts in the charge reads:

“That you Odeyemi Omolara a.k.a Ariyo Monsurat Olabisi, Female, Adult of No. 27, Adebule Street, Off Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos State, and Funmilola Arike Ogbuaya a.k.a Ariket, Funmilola Ogundipe on about the 23rd February 2017 conspired to Export 1.595 Kilograms of Cocaine, a Narcotic Drug and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punish able under Section 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004″.

Another one reads: “That you Funmilola Arike Ogbuaya a.k.a Ariket, Funmilola Ogundipe on or about the 24th February, 2017 aided one, Odeyemi Omolara a.k.a Ariyo Monsurat Olabisi to export 1.595kg of cocaine, a narcotic drug and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.