Drug Trafficking: Court Sets Date For Ruling On Lagos Socialite, Ariket’s Motion

Justice Deinde Dipeolu set the date after the prosecution, represented by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the defence adopted their final written addresses on the submission.

The NDLEA had re-arraigned Ariket in 2024 alongside her convicted co-conspirator, Odeyemi Omolola, who is currently serving a 25-year jail term for drug trafficking.

The duo, also known as Funmilola Ogundipe and Ariyo Monsurat Olabisi, respectively, were charged with conspiracy, unlawful possession, aiding and abetting, and attempting to smuggle 1.595 kilograms of cocaine to Saudi Arabia.

Initially arraigned in 2017 before Justice Hadizat Rabiu-Shagari, who is now a Court of Appeal judge, the accused faced similar charges.

While Odeyemi Omolara later changed her plea to guilty and received a 25-year sentence, Ariket maintained her innocence. Odeyemi’s appeal against her conviction was dismissed in 2021 by a threeman panel led by Justice Ebiowei Tobi for lacking merit, thereby affirming the lower court’s ruling.

Despite the earlier legal proceedings, Ariket and her convicted conspirator were re-arraigned on four counts of conspiracy, unlawful possession, aiding and abetting, and procuring an individual to possess narcotics. During the new trial, Odeyemi pleaded guilty, but Ariket once again denied the allegations.

Prosecuting counsel, Abu Ibrahim, sought an expedited trial and requested that Ariket be remanded in prison pending the determination of the case.

However, Ariket’s lawyer, Yakubu Galadima, filed a bail application and urged the court to grant his client temporary release.

During the trial, the prosecution presented nine witnesses and submitted multiple documentary exhibits.

The charge against the accused detailed their alleged involvement in exporting 1.595 kilograms of cocaine, an offence punishable under the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act.

