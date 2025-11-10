Drug Trafficking: 2 Bizmen Bag 3 Years In Jail, Forfeit 4M To FG

Justice Ambrose LewisAllagoa of a Federal High Court, Lagos has convicted and sentenced two businessmen, ObunikeJoseph Obichukwu and Uzorchukwu Godspower Chukwura, to three years imprisonment for attempting to export 2.60kg of cocaine and 27.90kg of Tramadol out of Nigeria. The judge also ordered the defendants to forfeit the sum of N4 million seized from them to the Federal Government.

Justice Allagoa handed down the sentence following the guilty plea of the two defendants to a six counts charge of unlawful exportation of the banned substances slammed on them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Prior to the sentencing of the duo, NDLEA’s lawyer, Abu Ibrahim, had reviewed the case, tendering relevant exhibits after which he urged the court to convict the defendants. In his plea for leniency, defence lawyer, Dennis Warri, submitted that the defendants are first-time offenders who did not waste the time of the court.

He urged the court to consider the timely plea of defendant as a sign of remorse, adding that the defendants have also suffered tremendous loss with the N4 million seized from them which is going to be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The lawyer also urged the court to consider a non custodian sentence by imposing an option of fine. In his judgement, Justice Allagoa sentenced the defendants to three years imprisonment, with an option of N2 million fine.

One of the counts reads: “That you Obunike Joseph Obichukwu and Uzorchukwu Godspower Chukwura, both Male, Adults, on or about the 19th day of July, 2025 conspired with one, Onyebuchi Friday (now at large) to export 2.60kg of cocaine, a narcotic drug, and you thereby committed an act which is an offence contrary to Section 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.