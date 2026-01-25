Drug Traffickers Open Fire On Customs Officers, Disable Patrol Vehicle

Armed drug traffickers have attacked officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun I Area Command, and disabled a patrol vehicle during an anti-smuggling operation at the Akokoro area of Iwoye in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Zakari Chado, disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the incident occurred on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at about 4:00 p.m.

He said the officers, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a 12-tyre truck suspected to be conveying a large consignment of illicit drugs and other prohibited items when the attack occurred.

According to Chado, before reinforcement teams could arrive, the suspects mobilised a large number of armed hoodlums who launched a coordinated attack on the patrol team.

He added that in a deliberate attempt to obstruct law enforcement, the attackers erected heavy barricades at about nine strategic points to block access routes, thereby preventing timely reinforcement.

“They opened fire on the officers and disabled a Customs patrol vehicle by shooting out its tyres, creating a volatile and dangerous operational environment,” he said.

“During the exchange, two officers of the Nigeria Customs Service sustained gunshot injuries and are currently in critical condition, receiving intensive medical care. Taking advantage of the multiple barricades, the smugglers fled the scene with the intercepted truck.”

Chado noted that investigations have commenced to identify, track, and apprehend all those involved in the attack.

Reacting to the incident, the Acting Customs Area Controller of the Ogun I Area Command, Deputy Comptroller Olukayode Afeni, condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric.

He reaffirmed that such violent resistance would not deter the Command or the Service from discharging its statutory mandate to combat smuggling and protect national security.

The acting controller called on traditional rulers and community leaders within the command’s area of responsibility to caution their subjects against smuggling and attacks on security personnel, warning that offenders would face the full weight of the law.

He assured law-abiding members of the public of their safety and reiterated the Service’s unwavering commitment to border security, public health, and the enforcement of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.