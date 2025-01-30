Drug Security: NNMDA Champions Massive Natural Medicines Production

Share

The Director General, Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA), Prof. Martins Emeje has said that NNMDA would lead the country in massive production of natural medicines with a view to addressing its dependency on imported pharmaceuticals as well as boost drug security.

Also, Emeje expressed concerns over the challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance and emphasised the agency’s commitment to addressing this critical issue, given its far-reaching impact on the nation’s medicines and health security.

NNMDA boss noted that Nigeria has no reason to remain dependent on external solutions, citing environmental contamination, such as the presence of tetracycline in water systems, as a factor that diminishes the effectiveness of orthodox treatments.

Prof. Emeje who made these known recently highlighting the potential for Nigeria to enhance its self-sufficiency in healthcare while promoting the use of natural medicinal resources.

While stressing the urgent need to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported medicines, the director general has also called for deliberate, sustained efforts to harness the country’s comparative advantage in the mass production of natural medicines.

Emeje spoke during a media parley in Lagos titled, ‘The Media as Natural Medicine Ambassador’. He used the occasion to announce that the agency is making significant progress towards developing solutions to address cholera outbreaks in Nigeria with natural medicine.

The NNMDA boss also stated that the agency is actively engaging stakeholders and regulators to facilitate the mass production of promising indigenous medicines, particularly for diseases such as cholera and sickle cell anaemia. He said that the process has reached an advanced stage, with the agency awaiting approval from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to him, obtaining NAFDAC’s approval will enable the transition to the next phases of clinical studies and trials, paving the way for the mass production of the medicine.

Underscoring the importance of adhering to rigorous regulatory processes to guarantee the safety and efficacy of natural medicines, Emeje added that, while awaiting approvals, the agency is committed to ongoing research and is preparing for the unveiling of future products. “While we are waiting for approvals, we have also moved on.

We shall be unveiling new products in 2025,” Emeje assured. Emeje contrasted this with the holistic potential of natural medicine, where plants naturally contain thousands of bioactive compounds synergistically combined to combat diseases effectively.

Medicinal plants

“We will focus on identifying medicinal plants endemic to specific regions and developing products tailored to the prevalent diseases in those areas,” he stated.

He added that this approach seeks to empower local communities by reducing dependence on foreign medicinal aid. “The solutions to our health challenges are within our reach; we only need to harness them,” he stressed.

He insisted that the agency would lead the country to integrate natural medicine into Nigeria’s mainstream health system, highlighting the growing global recognition of the agency’s achievements on international platforms. According to him, his agency is repositioning the country as a global hub for natural medicine.

Diplomas in natural medicine

Emeje also revealed that the NNMDA agency has secured the accreditation of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to award diplomas in Natural Medicine. He specifically stated that, in addition to a four-year grant from the Canadian Institute for Health Research to

boost natural medicine development, 16 professors of medicine from Nigeria’s tertiary institutions are already working with the agency on natural medicine efforts.

The strategic partnership is aimed to standardise traditional medicines and facilitate their integration into the country’s healthcare system. Prof. Emeje stressed the agency’s prioritisation of capacity building to address the reliance on outsourcing research to contractors, a situation he encountered upon assuming office.

International competitions

This strategic shift has enabled the agency to actively participate in global scientific conferences for the first time in nearly three decades. Notably, the agency achieved first and third positions in international research competitions in August and November this year, marking a significant milestone just one year into Emeje’s leadership.

According to him, NNMDA’s achievements in 2024 included developing and unveiling four herbal products targeting critical diseases, using nanotechnology to underscore the potential of indigenous knowledge combined with modern science.

The director general of the NNMDA also said the agency has made significant strides, such as creating a national database of traditional practitioners, starting with groups from the grassroots. Specifically, he said that NNMDA is set to oversee the practice of spiritual healing within religious organisations. According to him, any practitioner found operating outside its established guidelines will face appropriate sanctions.

The CEO of NNMDA stressed that spiritual healing, classified as a form of natural medicine, falls under the agency’s jurisdiction, necessitating this regulatory enforcement. He tasked religious leaders across the country who engage in spiritual healing to comply with the new regulations implemented by the NNMDA.

He highlighted the importance of establishing individualised agreements with each spiritual leader to ensure compliance. “The NNMDA is the sole government agency responsible for the research and development of natural medicines in Nigeria, which includes practices in both churches and mosques.

Many individuals choose not to rely on conventional medications when ill, instead seeking healing through their faith,” he stated. “This is a call for all pastors, imams, and religious practitionersregardless of faith – to understand that if you are claiming to improve people’s health through your practices, we are watching you.”

The Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (Establishment) Act of 2019 outlines the agency’s mandate to establish, research, develop, promote, document, and preserve Nigeria’s indigenous healthcare systems and healing practices, and to facilitate their integration into the national healthcare system.

Standardisation

Prof. Emeje further underscored that the standardisation of indigenous drugs should be free from Western influences and tailored for the Nigerian populace. “We must establish our own methods and execute them effectively.

Individuals are free to heal themselves as they choose; however, if you intend to use your faith to heal others, we need to collaborate to ensure adherence to established standards,” he noted. He elaborated, “We will develop mutual standards – not legalistic ones – but agreements between us.

When we come to an understanding and someone deviates from that agreement, it will be clear that they have strayed from the established norms. Our standards will not mimic those from other countries; we are Nigerians, and our practices should reflect our unique culture and needs.”

Prof. Emeje also noted the necessity for standardisation in healing practices across different religious contexts, including churches, mosques, and traditional healing practices, all of which fall under the umbrella of natural medicine.

These efforts, he said, aim to document and integrate traditional knowledge into the broader healthcare framework, assuring that giant strides from the sector should be expected soon.

The DG unveil other strategic initiatives which the agency plans to prioritise in 2025, including creating a traditional medicine database, training traditional medicine practitioners, and documenting Nigeria’s biodiversity, apart from efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance.

Livestock diseases

According to the NNMDA boss, his agency’s 2025 agenda also includes addressing livestock diseases through partnerships already established with the Netherlands and India to develop herbal remedies.

In addition, he said, the agency prioritises cures for snakebites, a significant public health concern, particularly in regions like Katungu, Gombe State, known for venomous snake populations.

“Snakebites represent a critical health insecurity. With funding, we are poised to develop effective treatments and deploy them without delay,” Prof. Emeje assured.

Similarly, he highlighted plans to intensify the establishment of research farms across the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and prioritise the Cassava Value Addition Initiative (CVAI), a project highly valued by the National Assembly.

