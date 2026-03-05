Drug-Resistant Pathogens A Serious Risk To Nigeria’s Healthcare Delivery –NIMR

As part of its medical research activities, the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has disclosed that Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) remains one of the most pressing and debilitating global health threats of the 21st Century. Painting the worrisome picture, the institute said in Nigeria, where infectious diseases significantly impact morbidity and mortality, the rise of drug resistant pathogens poses serious risks to healthcare delivery, patient outcomes, and national health security.

A Medical Microbiologist and Senior Research Scientist at Institute Centre for Infectious Diseases Research, Dr Emelda Chukwu, disclosed this in her presentation on “Strengthening AMR Surveillance Through Sentinel Laboratory Networks,” during the February edition of NIMR Media Chat monthly series.

The researcher, who specifically stated that study, has revealed high resistance to key antibiotics in Lagos, further revealed that recent surveillance conducted across selected hospitals in Lagos State uncovered “alarmingly high resistance” to third-generation cephalosporins, a major class of antibiotics used to treat serious infections. Dr Chukwu, however, warned that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is fast becoming one of Nigeria’s most dangerous and underestimated health threats, adding that surveillance also revealed that waste water flags cholera risks.

In her presentation, she explained that the rise of drug-resistant pathogens poses grave risks to patient safety, healthcare delivery, and national health security, particularly in Nigeria, a country she noted, was already burdened by infectious diseases. To tackle this health threat, Dr Chukwu cautioned the people not to buy antibiotics not prescribed to them by qualified medical practitioners or physicians, even as she advised them to always complete the recommended dosage of antibiotics prescribed to them against an ailment. “Our research is rooted in a One-Health approach, recognising that resistant organisms emerge and circulate across humans, animals, and the environment.

By integrating laboratory investigation, epidemiology, environmental surveillance, and community engagement, our team has built a robust framework for understanding AMR transmission dynamics in resource-limited settings,” Dr Chukwu stated. Stating that a major cornerstone contribution of NIMR is the establishment and coordination of laboratorybased AMR surveillance in Lagos State using sentinel sites, noted that through a structured survey across four healthcare facilities, critical data was generated on resistance patterns, which revealed alarmingly high levels of resistance to third-generation cephalosporins.

Therefore, she spoke of urgent need for routine AMR monitoring through standardised antimicrobial susceptibility testing as essential tools for understanding resistance trends, stressing that the AMR surveillance identified predictors and risk factors associated with AMR trends; and provided baseline data essential for national AMR planning.

“These efforts directly support Nigeria’s national AMR control strategies and enhance the country’s capacity to monitor emerging resistance threats,” she said, adding that the environmental surveillance research undertaken by the NIMR team, presents a forward-looking strategy for epidemic intelligence in rapidly urbanising regions.

Added to this, Dr Chuwu, who pointed out in her presentation that while recognising that surveillance alone could not curb AMR, she explained that the NIMR Research team has championed antimicrobial stewardship (AMS) as a critical intervention. She said: “We initiated nationwide baseline studies assessing the knowledge, attitudes, and practices of healthcare providers and the public regarding antibiotic use. Our findings revealed significant gaps in prescribing behaviours and public understanding, highlighting the need for context-specific interventions.

These insights informed the design and implementation of antimicrobial stewardship programmes (ASP) in healthcare facilities across Nigeria. Through capacity-building workshops, training programmes, and awareness campaigns, she noted that NIMR has supported hospitals in developing facility-specific antibiograms; and improved antibiotic-related patient safety; as well as engaged schools and communities during World AMR Awareness Week.

The Senior Researcher, who hinted that this alarming health threat was based on NIMR’s survey, attributed drug resistance to human behaviour, such as misuse of drugs, risk behaviour, people’s lifestyle and attitude to life which make people prone to infection. She noted further that wastewater survey surveillance was used to look at the proneness of people to cholera outbreak, how to prevent it, as well as formulated policy to guide against outbreak in society. Dr Chukwu, who noted that there is still a gap in the intervention, insisted that there is need to intensify efforts on people’s behaviour intervention through training, awareness campaigns, and workshops to curb infections.