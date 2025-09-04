Drug Prices Soar As Government Policies Fail

Lagos PSN Blames Regulators, Warns Of Labour Unrest

At a time when many Nigerians can barely afford essential medicines, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos State branch, has raised the alarm over the spiraling cost of drugs and the failure of the government’s muchpublicised executive order meant to bring relief.

Speaking at the Lagos PSN Scientific Week 2025, the State Chairman, Pharm. Oyekunle Babayemi, declared that the situation is dire: “Despite the lofty intentions of the government, Nigerians are facing an unprecedented increase in drug prices and, in some cases, outright scarcity of life-saving medications.

Executive order fails

In June 2024, President Bola Tinubu signed an executive order abolishing tariffs, excise duties, and VAT on pharmaceutical machinery and raw materials.

The order also mandated collaboration across ministries and agencies such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), with a promise of immediate implementation. However, one year later, drug prices remain stubbornly high.

The NCS claimed in March 2025 that it was implementing the waivers, yet medicines are still slipping out of the reach of ordinary Nigerians. According to Babayemi, the Lagos PSN had earlier warned that “an executive order cannot reduce drug prices in the short term because the sector’s value chain still depends heavily on imports.”

How regulators drive prices up

The PSN did not mince words about where responsibility lies. Agencies that should regulate the industry fairly are instead preoccupied with revenue generation, Babayemi argued.

The association highlighted NAFDAC’s multiple good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection fees as one of the biggest drivers of drug inflation. For every foreign manufacturing site, importers are forced to pay fees multiple times, even after a single inspection.

The first importer pays over $10,900, while subsequent ones pay $5,000 each under what NAFDAC calls “risk-based desk review.” According to the PSN, this practice amounts to “monumental injustice” that has forced many small and medium enterprises out of business, leaving monopolies that dictate prices.

Beyond that, the bureaucratic bottlenecks in drug registration have sabotaged access to many essential medicines. Despite exorbitant registration fees, only a handful of products have scaled NAFDAC’s hurdles in the past two years.

Now, NAFDAC is pushing for a Track and Trace Policy that will compel manufacturers to redesign product packs at a cost of hundreds of billions of naira — a move the Lagos PSN warns will raise drug prices by as much as 70–85 per cent.

“Instead of strengthening local manufacturing, our regulators are obsessed with impressing foreign agencies,” Babayemi said, noting that Nigeria remains on World Health Organisation (WHO)’s ML3 status while India — which supplies over half of Nigeria’s medicines — is on ML1.

Call for presidential committee

Given the failures of the executive order, Lagos PSN is demanding a new approach. The group urged President Tinubu to set up a Presidential Committee on the Pharma Sector led by a registered pharmacist, with a clear mandate to reduce drug prices.

“A physician cannot successfully administer drug management and control,” Babayemi declared. “It is time pharmacists take the lead in reforms to rescue our healthcare system from deeper collapse.”

Salary war in the health sector

The Lagos PSN address also turned the spotlight on the festering wage disparity crisis in Nigeria’s health sector, which it described as “a ticking time bomb.”

On August 19, 2025, the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) released a circular adjusting salaries in a way that heavily favored medical doctors under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) scale, while sidelining other professionals under the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

According to the PSN, this move entrenches “a relativity within a relativity,” granting doctors entry at grade level 10 for housemanship and level 13 after youth service, with incremental advantages up to grade level 17. Other cadres — pharmacists, nurses, laboratory scientists — remain disadvantaged despite working on the same grade levels.

“This is a misnomer and an outright truncation of the professional destiny of non-physician health workers,” Babayemi said. He argued that globally, salary structures are universal across grade levels, and Nigeria cannot justify paying two workers on the same level differently simply because one is a doctor.

To this end, the Lagos PSN stated that it aligned with the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals Associations (AHPA) in rejecting the new circular, warning that if the government does not suspend it, health workers could withdraw their services nationwide. The body has also threatened to escalate the matter to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), describing the circular as both “unlawful and immoral.”

Way forward

To stabilise both drug prices and labour relations, Lagos PSN insists that government must review regulatory policies at NAFDAC and NCS to remove revenue-driven barriers; fast-track drug registration to improve availability of essential medicines; halt the Track and Trace policy until Nigeria’s local pharmaceutical industry is strengthened; set up a Presidential Committee on Pharma, headed by pharmacists, to lead drug price reforms; and ensure wage equity across the health sector by adopting universal salary structures that reflect global best practices.

For Lagos PSN, the message is clear: drug affordability and industrial harmony cannot be achieved if the government continues to prioritise bureaucracy and sectional interests over the health and welfare of Nigerians.

As Babayemi concluded, “The climax of absurdity is upon us — Nigerians are being priced out of medicines while health workers are divided by unjust salaries. Unless urgent steps are taken, the health sector risks collapse under the weight of bad policies.”