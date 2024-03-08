Drug Peddling: Court Slams Widow 6 Months Community Service, N2M Fine

Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Isaac Dipeolu, yesterday, convicted and sentenced to six months community service, a 42-year-old woman, Isioma Ogaonye, for unlawful dealing in prohibited drugs. Ogaonye, a mother of one, who also claimed to be a widow, was ordered to perform the community service under the supervision of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the agency that prosecuted her for the drug-related offences.

Apart from the community service, Justice Dipeolu further directed the convicted Ogaonye to pay a sum to the tune of N2m in lieu of two years of custodial sentence. The judge took the above decisions after the drug dealer pleaded guilty to the offences made against her by the anti-narcotic agency. Before the court arrived at its decision, the prosecutor, Juliana Negedu, had hinted to the court that the convicted ‘widow’ was arrested on January 31, 2024, at Ogombo, in the Ajah area of Lagos State, with 766 grams of Cannabis Sativa, popularly called Marijuana and 15 grams of Methamphetamine, a narcotic similar to Cocaine and Heroin.

The NDLEA lawyer had further insisted that the offences committed by the convict are punishable under Sections 11 (c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. As a result, Negedu had prayed to the judge to convict and sentence her following the sections of the law she was charged with. However, the counsel for the convict, Oke Ojakovo, pleaded with Justice Dipeolu to temper justice with mercy, adding that the convict is a first-time offender, who did not have any record of previous conviction.