Drug Offences: Saudi Executed 32 Nigerians, 1,784 Others In 10 Years

Amnesty International has condemned the continued application of the death penalty by Saudi Arabia, with many foreign nationals, including Nigerians, convicted in drug-related offences executed.

According to a report released by the body yesterday, between January 2014 and June 2025, the Middle East nation executed 1,816 people for drug-related offences.

The report said 32 Nigerians were executed over the last decade for drug-related offences. Others are Pakistani (155 executed), Syrian (66), Jordanian (50), Yemeni (39), Egyptian (33), Somali (22) and Ethiopian (13).

The global human rights organisation said nearly one in three were executed for drug-related offences, and 75 per cent of those were foreign nationals.

The report is based on a comprehensive quantitative analysis of reported executions spanning over a decade and an in-depth examination of cases of foreign nationals sentenced to death.

It said out of the 597 people executed for drugrelated offences during the 10-year period, foreign nationals made up nearly three-quarters of such executions. In 2024 Saudi Arabia carried out a record 345 executions.

So far this year between January and June 2025, Saudi Arabia executed a total of 180 people. In June 2025 alone, Saudi Arabia has executed 46 people, including 37 for drug-related offences – an average of more than one drug-related execution per day.

Thirtyfour were foreign nationals from Egypt, Ethiopia, Jordan, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria. AI’s Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Kristine Beckerle said:

“Saudi Arabia’s relentless and ruthless use of the death penalty after grossly unfair trials not only demonstrates a chilling disregard for human life; its application for drug-related offences is also an egregious violation of international law and standards.