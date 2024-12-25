Drug Lord Back In Colombia After 20 Years In US Jail

Share

One of the founders of the Medellin drug cartel has returned to Colombia after serving more than 20 years in jail in the US for drug trafficking.

Fabio Ochoa Vasquez, now 67 years old, was deported by the US government and landed in Bogota on Monday a free man.

Ochoa was one of the founding members of the notorious cartel and had been a senior lieutenant to infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar.

The Medellin cartel dominated the cocaine trade and waged a violent campaign against the Colombian state before Escobar was killed in 1993, reports the BBC.

On his arrival in Bogota, immigration officials ran Ochoa’s fingerprints through their database, the country’s immigration agency said.

Confirming that he is not wanted by Colombian authorities, it said that Ochoa was freed “to be reunited with his family.”

