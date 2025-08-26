Drug kingpin, 5 Others In NDLEA Custody Over Arrest Of 3 Nigerians In S’Arabia

A 55-year-old drug kingpin, Mohammed Ali Abubakar, alias Bello Karama and five members of a syndicate operating at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano have been taken into custody by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), following the discovery that they are behind the shipment of illicit substances for which three innocent Nigerians who went on lesser hajj pilgrimage to the holy land are being detained in Jeddah for alleged drug trafficking.

This was disclosed at a press conference addressed by the Agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi along with the Director of Assets and Financial Investigation, Dr. Abdul Ibrahim and Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Theresa Asuquo, at the NDLEA National Headquarters in Abuja yesterday Explaining how the syndicate implicated three unsuspecting pilgrims in drug trafficking allegations in Saudi, the NDLEA said following receipt of complaints by its Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) from three Nigerian families over the detention of their family members in Saudi Arabia after the completion of their lesser hajj pilgrimage on an allegation of trafficking in illicit substances into Saudi Arabia, an investigation was launched to unravel what happened.

The Agency said the three Nigerians detained in Saudi: Mrs. Maryam Hussain Abdullahi; Mrs. Abdullahi Bahijja Aminu; and Mr. Abdulhamid Saddiq boarded an Ethiopian Airline flight ET940 which departed Kano on August 6, to Jeddah enroute Addis-Ababa were unfortunate to be tagged with six additional bags not belonging to them, three of which were found to contain illicit drugs.

“Mrs. Maryam Hussain Abdullahi while embarking on this flight, only checked in one luggage weighing 9 kilograms on August 6, which incidentally did not arrive with her to her destination. Her husband was only informed of the arrival of their luggage on August 16, a day before the date of their departure from Jeddah which was to be on August 17.