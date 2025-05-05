Drug Firm Launches Malaria Essay Competition For Schools

Share

An indigenous pharmaceutical, Geneith Pharmaceutical Limited, has launched an essay competition with N1 billion, targeting secondary and tertiary institutions across the country as part of efforts to champion malaria awareness and prevention.

The company explained that a total one billion naira will be given to the winners of the competition, saying that it ranges from N300,000 to N5 million for the JSS category, N500,000 to N10 million for the SSS category, and N2.5 million to N15 million for the tertiary category.

The Geneith Pharmaceutical company noted that youth will serve as agent of positive and social change in the fight against the malaria scourge in the country.

Speaking at the launch, an online portal for the Geneith National Health Competition being organised by CEOAfrica and sponsored by Geneith Pharmaceutical as part of activities to commemorate the 2025 World Malaria Day recently in Abuja, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Geneith, Mr. Emmanuel Umenwa, observed that malaria is a pressing health concern in Nigeria, adding that the World Health Organisation (WHO) report shows the country accounts for 27 per cent of global malaria cases and 31 per cent of malaria-related deaths.

Umenwa noted that the essence of the competition is to reignite passion for the battle against malaria, adding that the firm wants to empower the youths to become champions of public health, who will assist in spreading the message of malaria prevention in their communities.

He stated that beyond funding and access to healthcare, combating malaria demands innovation and youth-driven ideas.

He said: “This will involve rejuvenating our collective commitment to the cause, especially among our youth, who are not only the leaders of tomorrow, but also the change-makers of today.

“We do this by motivating them to take action. This will help in channelling their creativity and energy, empowering them to take ownership of the fight against malaria, thus becoming champions of health in their various communities.”

He noted that the competition will engage participants in public health advocacy, project design, and community outreach, with a prize pool exceeding N120 million.

In his remarks, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said malaria remains both a health and development challenge, with emotional, economic, and infrastructural implications.

Represented by the Director of Public Health, Dr. Godwin Ntadom, Pate commended the organisers for championing such a laudable and impactful initiative.

Also speaking, the Team Lead at CEO Africa, Cletus Ilobonafor, explained that the essay competition, which will be conducted nationwide and structured as a quiz competition, has Junior Secondary School (JSS), Senior Secondary School (SSS), and Tertiary Institution categories.

He said: “The first round will be online for the state level, after which winners will proceed to physical regional level contests. From there, winners progress to the regional stage and then to the national finals. Only the top participant in each stage moves to the next.”

Ilobonafor stated that the registration for the competition, which will run for a one year cycle, will commence on June 1, 2025, adding that a 14-member College of Assessors, drawn from various healthcare sectors, will oversee the process.

Ilobonafor noted that when the youths take the lead in advocating for health initiatives, it creates ripples of awareness that resonate throughout society.

