Drug Baron’s Bail: Commissioner Under Probe On Governor’s Order

Kano State Governor, Kabir Yusuf, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the alleged involvement of the State Commissioner for Transport, Alhaji Ibrahim Namadi, in securing bail for a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Aminu Dan Wawu.

The directive followed public outrage after reports indicated that the Commissioner’s name appeared in official documents used to facilitate the suspect’s release.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

To address the matter, Governor Yusuf set up a special investigative committee chaired by his Special Adviser on Justice and Constitutional Matters, Barrister Aminu Hussain.

Other members include Barr. Hamza Haladu, Barr. Hamza Nuhu Dantani, Alhaji Abdullahi Mahmoud Umar, Maj. Gen. Sani Muhammad (Rtd.), Comrade Kabiru Said Dakata, and Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota, who will serve as Secretary.

Governor Yusuf expressed concern over the alleged misconduct and reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to fight drug abuse and other social vices in the state.