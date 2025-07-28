Drug Baron Bail: Yusuf Gives C’ttee One Week To Probe Commissioner

The Kano State G o v e r n o r, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has given an inaugurated committee on the released on bail must wanted drug baron by a state commissioner, one week to unravel the actual circumstances behind the matter.

The Secretary to Kano State Government (SSG), Alhaji Umar Faruk Ibrahim, who inagurated the committee on behalf of the governor, said the committee was mandated to within one week from yesterday to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and recommend appropriate actions to the government.

The state government is investigating the circumstances behind the bail of the drug baron, Sulaiman Aminu Dan Wawu, by Kano State Commissioner of Transportation, Ibrahim Ali Namadi, using eight- member high powered committee.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Tofa, said in a statement yesterday, that the committee included lawyers and human rights activists.

The committee, has the Special Adviser to the Governor on Justice and Constitutional Matters, Aminu Hussaini as chairman.

Other members includes, Hamza Haladu, Barrister Hamza Nuhu Dantani, Director General, Special Services Directorate, Major General Muhammad Sani (rtd), Kabiru Dakata, and Prof Mamun Mustapha of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

Others are, Alhaji. Abdullahi Mahmud Umar, Commissioner II of Civil Service Commission and Hajiya Bilkisu Shehu Mai Mota, Permanent Secretary, Administration and General Services in the SSG’s Office as Secretary of the Committee.

The Secretary to the State Government expressed confidence on the membership of the committee as they were appointed based on merit, competence, agility and optimism of delivering the expected mandate.

Responding on behalf of other members, the committee chairman, Aminu Hussain appreciated Kano State Government for taking quick actions on the issue and pleged to conduct their assignment with high sense of integrity, objectivity, and professionalism.