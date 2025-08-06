The Kano State Commissioner for Transportation, Ibrahim Namadi, has stepped down from his position hours after Governor Abba Yusuf received the findings into his alleged role in securing bail for suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Danwawu.

Namadi’s resignation was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday by the State government media aide, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa.

According to the statement, Mr Namadi stepped down in consideration of the broader public interest and the delicate nature of the issue.

Reaffirming the administration’s stance against the trafficking and abuse of illicit substances, Namadi said, “As a member of an administration that has consistently championed this fight, it behoves me to take this step—painful as it may be.”

He noted that Namadi maintained his innocence regarding the allegations, asserting that he had no wrongdoing in the matter.

Reiterating his commitment to ethical leadership and public service, Mr Namadi expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf for the privilege to contribute to the state’s development

Mr Dawakin-Tofa confirmed that the governor accepted Mr Namadi’s resignation, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to justice, discipline, and combating drug-related offences.

Governor Yusuf also emphasised that political appointees must act with discretion on sensitive issues and seek proper authorisation before getting involved in matters of public concern.

A fortnight ago, Governor Yusuf had suspended Mr Namadi and commissioned a panel to investigate his involvement in the unlawful release of a suspected drug trafficker from prison custody.