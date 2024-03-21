Drug Addiction: Solidstar Tenders Public Apology (Video)

Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo, best known as Solidstar has tendered a heartfelt apology to everyone he offended during the course of his drug addiction.

New Telegraph reports that Solidstar in a recent interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, talked about his experience with drug addiction and how it all began.

He disclosed that back in 2021, a few youngsters had exposed him to Ice, a kind of addictive substance. The artist also acknowledged that using drugs drastically lowered his quality of life.

READ ALSO:

However, in a recently released clip, Solidstar apologized to everyone and stated that he may have offended many during his addiction to drugs. He admitted that he had lost who he was, but that he was now growing and improving. He declared himself an evergreen artist and urged everyone to stream his new tracks. Reactions trailing this post are below; OfficialdjEjomas stated: “Actually thank God you totally got your sense back. A lot of people have posted you and they think that’s the end of your life but God over them all” Panya noted: “Hard drugs make you irresponsible. I feel so sad for him” Mayowa cautioned: “Drug won’t do you any good If you’re on it make sure you stop” Watch Video Below: