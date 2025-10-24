Drug Abuse: Osun Govt Pledges Support For Drug-Free Project Initiative

As cases of drug abuse continue to rise among young people, the Drug Free Project, a youth-led initiative against substance abuse, has called on the Osun State Government to collaborate in combating the growing menace.

The group made this appeal during a courtesy visit to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, who was represented by Mr Olusoji Wojuade, Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Cabinet, Special Services, Office of the SSG, at the state secretariat in Osogbo.

The SSG commended the group for their proactive efforts, describing their campaign as “timely and commendable.” He noted that the state government remained concerned about the alarming rate of drug use among young people, particularly students, which he said had contributed to moral decay and school unrest.

“Every student unrest mostly emanates from those who didn’t come into school to study or lost focus along the line,” Igbalaye said.

“Many of these issues are connected to drug abuse and negative peer influence. The government recognises this and is determined to find solutions.”

Igbalaye assured the team that their proposal would be presented to the appropriate authorities for consideration, noting that the state government welcomes partnerships that promote youth development and moral reorientation.

“If we had known the scope of your work earlier, we would have arranged for you to address the State Executive Council,” he said. “We will make that possible soon, because the governor and key ministries need to hear from you directly.”

He reaffirmed the Osun government’s commitment to youth-focused policies and programmes, stressing that efforts like the Drug Free Project complement the state’s goal of building a healthier and more productive society.

However, the Chief Impact Officer of the Drug Free Project, Ifeoluwayimika Bamiidele, said the visit was aimed at seeking government support and partnership in the group’s nationwide campaign against substance abuse.

According to her, the initiative is designed to promote awareness, rehabilitation, and community engagement, especially among students and youths vulnerable to drug use.

“Our strongest desire is to ensure that young persons do not die from substance abuse,” Mikaba-Midele said. “We are targeting 100 educational institutions and 100 organisations nationwide, taking one million pledges for a drug-free generation.”

He explained that the group had already begun setting up War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Clubs in schools and tertiary institutions, with the goal of fostering positive peer influence and healthy lifestyles.

“We are seeking the government’s endorsement and collaboration to expand our outreach across Osun,” she said. “Together, we can reach more schools, communities, and media platforms to build stronger awareness.”

New Telegraph reports that the meeting ended with the presentation of educational materials and a formal letter of collaboration.