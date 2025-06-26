Drug Abuse: KWSG To Mandate Drug Test For Over-Speeding Drivers

As part of efforts to curb drug abuse, the Kwara State Government has announced that any driver caught over-speeding will henceforth undergo a mandatory drug test to determine if they are under the influence of drugs or illicit substances.

The government also disclosed that its mandatory drug testing policy—initially introduced for applicants seeking teaching jobs—has now been extended to students, who must pass the test as a condition for writing examinations.

It will be recalled that seven applicants recently lost their chances of employment as teachers in the state after failing the mandatory drug screening.

Speaking on Thursday in Ilorin during a road walk to mark the 2025 United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Commissioner for Social Development, Mariam Ipaye (representing Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq), said the government is intensifying efforts to tackle drug abuse through stricter policies and continuous sensitisation.

She said: “One of the steps we are taking is ensuring that teachers and students undergo mandatory drug testing—teachers before employment and students before sitting for exams—to confirm they are drug-free.

“At the societal level, any motorist caught over-speeding will be issued a referral for drug testing, to determine whether their reckless behavior is influenced by drug use. We are doing a lot to address this from all fronts.”

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Drug Abuse Prevention and Control, Hon. Haliru Olalekan Mikail, called for collective responsibility in combating the drug menace.

“We can’t afford to apportion blame. It’s our shared duty to tackle drug abuse. The damage has already been done in many cases; our focus now is on how to salvage the situation,” he said.

The Kwara State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Hajia Fatima Popoola, and the Deputy Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Mariam Aladi, commended the government’s sustained awareness campaigns and drug prevention measures.

2025 commemoration of the UN Day Against Drug Abuse is themed: “Prevention, Treatment, Recovery for All: Break the Chain.”