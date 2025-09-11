Drug Abuse: Kwara Partners MTN, UNODC, NDLEA To Train Teachers

Kwara State Government has partnered the MTN Foundation, United Nations Office on Drug Control (UNODC), and the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to train principals and teachers in selected schools to fight drug abuse among primary and secondary schools students in the state.

Speaking at the stakeholders engagement on the UNODC unplugged teachers training, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the workshop was to elicit maximum support of teachers at all levels across the state, particularly at the grassroots level, at primary and secondary level, “because the menace of drug addiction and abuse is taking a very dangerous dimension at the primary school level.

“This engagement is very critical as part of the government interventions to draw mass awareness to the current dangers, drug addiction and abuse have become in our society, particularly among the youths, the teenagers.