Drug Abuse: Katsina Govt To Provide Psychosocial Support To Women

In a bid to eradicate drug and substance abuse in the state, the Katsina State Government has announced its plan to provide psychosocial support to women and young people who consume drugs in the state.

The state government through the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Zainab Musa-Musawa said it is working with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state to curtail the excess of women taking drugs.

Musa-Musawa added that her ministry has created a strategy roadmap that would directly confront the illegal activity and be revealed in the first quarter of the year.

“We want to see how the government can help the addicts by talking to them, empowering them, and giving them some form of psychosocial support,” the Commissioner of Women Affairs, Zainab Musa-Musawa, said.

READ ALSO:

“We would embark on advocacy campaigns on the dangers of drug abuse especially among the women, some Non-Governmental Organisations campaigning against drug abuse have already indicated interest to partner with us in this crusade.

“We would soon pay a visit to the NDLEA rehabilitation center with a view to see the quantum of young ladies undergoing rehabilitation therapy in the agency.

“We want to see how the government can help the addicts by talking to them, empowering them, and by giving them some form of psychosocial support,” she said.

The commissioner bemoaned the fact that a woman who is supposed to be her children’s role model and the teacher would turn to the despicable practice of abusing or trafficking narcotics and other illegal substances that could destroy her future.