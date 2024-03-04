New Telegraph

March 4, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 4, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Drug Abuse Fueling…

Drug Abuse Fueling Insecurity – Yobe Monarch

Dr. Muhammadu Abali Ibn Muhammadu Idrissa, the Chairman of the Yobe State Council of Chiefs and Emir of Fika has said that drug usage is among the major factors contributing to the security issues in the state.

The Emir made this declaration at his Potiskum town castle while entertaining reporters’ chapel attendees.

He claimed that the most recent assault on the Gurjaje community in the Fika Local Government Area, which left over 100 houses destroyed and one person dead, proved there was a connection between drug consumption and the attack.

READ ALSO:

He added that young people make up 60% of the population in the impacted areas.

He called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the state government to develop comprehensive measures aimed at curbing the use of illegal narcotics.

In addition, he urged the government to support growth in the impacted areas, emphasising the nation’s severe economic problems.

Tags:

Read Previous

2024: PDP Stands Better Chance To Win Ondo Election – Ajayi
Read Next

Again, Herdsmen Kill Six Persons In Benue Community