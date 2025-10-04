Drug Abuse: Edo Govt Inaugurates Control Committees

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Friday inaugurated the State and Local Government Drug Control Committees.

The event, which was held at the Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, on Saturday, makes Edo one of the first states to establish such committees at both State and Local Government levels.

Administering the oath of allegiance to the committee members, Governor Okpebholo, represented by his Deputy, Monday Idahosa, emphasized Edo State’s commitment to addressing the societal challenges posed by drug-related issues.

“Drug trafficking and abuse represent a complex challenge that affects individuals, families, and communities. It contributes to crime, violence, and social instability,” he said.

He urged the newly formed committees to devise effective strategies for drug prevention, promote education and awareness about the dangers of substance abuse, and foster collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure a drug-free environment in Edo State.

“Every member of this committee has been carefully selected for their expertise and dedication. Your service is invaluable as we work together to build a better future for our state,” Okpebholo added.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa,(Rtd) who was represented by the NDLEA Zonal Commander, Zone 13, Assistant Commander General of Narcotics (ACGN) Fidelis Cocodia, expressed his support for the formation of the committees, describing them as a reflection of shared commitments to create a safer, healthier community free from substance abuse.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to effectively address the drug challenges at the grassroots level.

Mitchell Ofoyeju, NDLEA’s Edo State commander, presented an overview of the Drug Control Committees, outlining the pressing issues of youth vulnerability, increased crime rates, and the accessibility of drugs in the state.

Ofoyeju highlighted the significance of community involvement in tackling these problems, with expected outcomes including improved public health, heightened community resilience against drugs, and increased disruptions of drug trafficking operations.

The Chairperson of the State Drug Control Committee and coordinator at the office of the First Lady, Mrs Edesili Anani, while conveying her commitment to leading the committee pledged to implement school-based campaigns and media sensitisation efforts to promote a healthier, drug-free Edo State.

In his welcome address, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Drugs, Honourable Andrew Efe lauded the initiatives of the Edo State Government for the commitment towards talking drug abuse problem in the State.

Similarly, Dr Cyril Adams Oshiomhole, the State Commissioner for Health, commended the initiative, recognising drug and substance abuse as a public health crisis that necessitates comprehensive public enlightenment, counselling, and rehabilitation efforts.

The inauguration was attended by various stakeholders, including local government chairmen, members from relevant ministries, NGOs, civil society groups, and religious organisations, all united in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse in Edo State.

Former Deputy Speaker, Edo House of Assembly, Hon. Maria Oligbi-Edeko, who is a member of the committee called on parents and other members of the community to embrace the anti-drug campaign.