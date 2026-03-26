Drug Abuse Driving HIV Transmission –NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday identified drug abuse as a major driver of HIV transmission in Nigeria, and called for integrated strategies to address both challenges.

Chairman Buba Marwa said this at the inauguration of the National HIV Prevention Plan in Abuja. Marwa said the fight against HIV could not be separated from efforts to curb drug abuse, particularly the use of injectable drugs, which he said increases the risk of infection through the sharing of contaminated needles.

According to him, substance abuse also contributes to poor judgment and risky sexual behaviour, further accelerating the spread of HIV.

The former military chief raised concerns about correctional facilities, noting that prisons often served as high-risk environments where addiction and limited access to prevention services created cycle of vulnerability and infection. ”For too long, drug control and public health responses have been treated separately.

Today, we recognise that they are interconnected and must be addressed together,” he said. Marwa explained that while the agency remained committed to reducing drug supply, it was also prioritising drug demand and harm reduction strategies as part of a broader public health approach.