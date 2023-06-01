Drug Abuse: Declare State Of Emergency, Reps Tell FG

Worried by the adverse effects of drug abuse, the House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the menace in the country.

The resolution was taken following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Francis Agbo (PDP, Benue) on Thursday and seconded by Rep. Obinna Chidoka (PDP, Anambra).

Presenting the motion, Agbo stated that the influence of drug addiction is at the base of most crimes, criminalities and indeed criminals. He regretted how the drugs are readily available to youth of early teenage years painting a bleak future for the youth.

The lawmaker called on governments at all levels to stop paying lip service to this keg of gunpowder waiting to explode. He called on the Federal government to adequately equip the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other security agencies to adequately battle the scourge.

He further called on the relevant agencies to be more proactive about the different types of drugs laced to be dangerous, even by mixing seemingly harmless substances to cook up cocktails.

While calling on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on the matter, he equally advocated for appropriate funds to the NDLEA to carry out its statutory duties of battling the menace of illicit drug manufacture, cultivation, trade and distribution.

He also called for the establishment of well-manned rehabilitation centres and that the relevant committees of the House should ensure the prayers of the motion are carried out and report back to the House within 6 days.

The motion was voted on and adopted.