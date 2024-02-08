Drug Abuse: Al-Hikmah Varsity’s Founder Seeks Support For NDLEA

The Founder of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Alhaji Chief (Dr) Abdulraheem Oladimeji, has urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to, in conjunction with governments and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), create counselling units and centres to help the crusade against drug abuse in the country.

Oladimeji, who was represented by the Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences of the University, Professor Lateef Folorunsho Oladimeji, also sought the support of stakeholders for the anti-narcotic agency in its quest to combat the menace.

He said this at the public presentation of two books authored by Kwara State Commander of the NDLEA, Mohammed Bashir Ibrahim, held in Ilorin on Monday.

While observing that the fight against drug abuse should not only be left solely to NDLEA, Oladijemi noted that It is a war that concerns people from all walks of life, urging them to join hands to make Nigeria crime-free.

“The fight against drug abuse is not only for the NDLEA. It is a fight that all of us, both Muslims, Christians, Royal fathers, Statesmen, Opinion Leaders, Professionals, Lecturers in higher institutions, women’s society, labour and union leaders and indeed the entire society should join hands to fight to make Nigeria free of crimes.

“No doubt, drug abuse is among the serious issues threatening national insecurity. We should, therefore not relent in our resolve to win the war. I am hopeful we shall succeed”, he said.

Oladimeji, a philanthropist of note, also urged the Agency to intensify its advocacy and enlightenment of the public through the media, social media and grassroots campaigns on the adverse effects of drug abuse in the society.

“I therefore call on the NDLEA for continuous enlightenment on drug abuse in the society, through the media, social media and furthermore and advocacy using grassroots campaigns.

“Furthermore, I suggest aggressive publicity by the NDLEA as well as the creation of counselling units and centres by government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) equipped to fight the scourge of drug abuse in Nigeria”, he said.

He, however, commended the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier General Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd) for his agency’s relentless war against drug abuse across the country.