DRTS To Launch E-Ticketing, Booking System In Abuja

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is preparing to implement a digital e-ticketing and central booking system.

According to the agency, the e-ticketing and central booking are designed to streamline traffic enforcement and reduce physical interactions between officers and motorists.

DRTS Director, Mr Abdulateef Bello, revealed the upcoming technological advancement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Bello, the new system will utilize electronic traffic management tools, enabling immediate ticketing for traffic violations and enhancing road safety across Abuja.

Multiple technology providers have partnered with DRTS on a Proof of Concept basis, initially installing devices at key FCT locations to demonstrate automated detection of violations and digital issuance of fines.

This system is expected to launch by the first quarter of next year, following regulatory approvals from the Abuja Investment Company and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

Once operational, motorists will receive immediate notifications on their phones, detailing infractions, fines, and payment instructions, provided the vehicle is registered within the FCT.

Additionally, DRTS has appealed a recent court ruling that restricts its operatives from impounding vehicles of defaulting drivers, focusing instead on digital monitoring and enforcement.

Officers are also training on the new e-ticketing system and using the Abuja Inspector App for compliance verification on the road.

With strong support from FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, DRTS aims to modernize its processes, progressing toward a paperless vehicle administration system by next year.

Bello encourages drivers to stay compliant by registering their vehicles, updating licenses, and following traffic rules as DRTS elevates its services to align with the FCT’s standards.

This move imdicates a significant push towards efficient, technology-driven road safety and traffic compliance in the FCT, positioning DRTS as a leading agency in digital traffic management within Nigeria.

