Dropping Food Prices: After December Rush, Nigerians enjoy Some Relief

Across Nigeria, the plummeting prices of foodstuffs has elicited positive vibes. However, stakeholders in the agric value chain warn that the joy expressed can only be momentary until the issues affecting food security are tackled. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports

Contrary to the belief in some quarters that food prices skyrocket during Ramadan, the Islamic fasting season, testimonies of a great number of Nigerians interviewed by Sunday Telegraph point to crashing prices.

From Yobe to Lagos, Rivers to Kogi, some Nigerians have expressed relief following the falling prices of their favourite staples, which they hitherto lamented their sky-high prices.

In what appears to allude to the sentiments of a number of Nigerians on the drop in food prices, former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, in a statement, made a daring claim that the current Ramadan is the first in Nigeria’s history that has seen food and fuel prices drop.

He wrote: “This is the first Ramadan season in the history of Nigeria where the following things are occurring simultaneously:

“Firstly, food prices have dropped. In some places, they have even dropped drastically. In others, they have reduced marginally. Elsewhere, they have gone down slightly. But the fact is that everywhere you are in Nigeria, food has become more affordable this Ramadan compared to previous Ramadans.

“Secondly, fuel prices have not just reduced, they have actually crashed. Petrol refined in Nigeria now costs between ₦825 and ₦865 and is less expensive than imported fuel. Plus, there are no fuel queues or petrol scarcity, and Nigeria is exporting refined petroleum products to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.”

Prior to the reported crash in food prices, some Nigerians lamented how the removal of fuel subsidies and Naira devaluation worsened Nigeria’s poverty rate, making food, a basic necessity of life, a luxury in many homes.

In the 2024 Global Hunger Index (GHI), Nigeria was ranked 110th out of 127 countries; something that signposts a severe food insecurity crisis, according to experts. This was even as the index termed the level of hunger in the country as ‘alarming.’

According to the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS), Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped to 24.48 per cent in January 2025, from December’s 34.80 per cent.

It further added that rebased food inflation, which constitutes more than 50 per cent of Nigeria’s old inflation basket, was 26.08 per cent year-on-year in January, down from 39.84 per cent in December when the old methodology was applied.

Last year, in what appears to be a move to bring down the rocketing prices of food items, the Federal Government announced its plan to suspend duties, tariffs, and taxes on some essential food items imported through land and sea borders.

It was learnt that food items like maize, wheat, husked brown rice, and cowpeas, would enjoy a 150-day duty-free import window.

However, following the excitement about failing food prices in some quarters, which some farmers traced to the importation of grains, stakeholders warn that the joy of Nigerians may be short lived.

In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph in some states, Nigerians bared their minds on the country’s food situation

Imo

Residents of Owerri are witnessing a comparative decline in the cost of staple food items following the end-of-year holiday season, with prices stabilising after months of inflationary pressures driven by Christmas and New Year festivities demand.

According to a market survey by our correspondent, the price of a 50kg bag of rice, which soared to between ₦98,000 and ₦94,000 in October and November, has now dropped to ₦80,000–₦85,000. Similarly, beans, which previously sold for ₦190,000–₦195,000 per bag, now retail at ₦125,000–₦130,000 a bag.

Traders attribute the sharp reduction in beans’ cost to its current seasonal availability, boosting supply and lowering costs.

“During the holidays, demand for beans and rice skyrocketed, pushing prices up. Now that Christmas and New Year festivities are over and beans are in harvest, things are more affordable,” explained Chika Nwosu, a vendor at Relief Market.

While rice prices have dipped, traders caution that fluctuations persist due to lingering supply chain challenges and transportation costs. “Rice isn’t fully stable yet. Prices change weekly depending on how easily we can restock,” noted another seller.

The trend has brought relief to households, many of whom struggled with inflated costs during the frenzy of the festive season.

ENUGU

The prices of some staple foods like rice, beans and tomatoes are declining in markets in Enugu metropolis.

The decline is attributed to dwindling disposable income of consumers, harvest of foodstuff and slight improvement in security around the agricultural areas like the middlebelt states.

From a survey at Ogbete Main market, a basket of fresh tomatoes goes for N30,000 to N40,000 depending on the size of the basket, as against N70,000 to N80,000 by last quarter of 2024.

However, a basket of overnight tomatoes goes for N20,000 currently as against about N30,000 last year November/December 2024.

For rice, half bag of foreign rice goes for N70,000, while it was sold for N80,000 last quarter of 2024.

Half bag of local rice currently sold at N43,000 but sold at N60, 000 last quarter of last year.

For big bag of foreign rice, it is currently sold for N150,000 as against N157,000/N160,000 in the last quarter of last year.

Beans: A bag of beans is currently sold for – N135,000 as against N180,000 last quarter of last year.

Edo

Traders and customers in Benin City, Edo State have attributed the downward prices of food items in the state on dwindling purchasing powers, cut on price of fuel among others as things responsible for the downward slide on cost of food items in the state.

At Mission Road Market, it was discovered that a 50kg local rice that was sold between N110,000 ( One Hundred and Ten Thousand) to N130, 000 ( One Hundred and Thirty Thousand) between October and December, 2024 now sells between N72,000 to 92,000 . While the foreign ones that sold between N120,000 to 150,000 in December, 2024, now sell between N102,000 to N140,000.

A bag of brown beans that was sold between N180,000 to N200,000 between October to November, 2024 now goes between N130,000 to N150,000 , while white beans that was sold for N160 ,000 last year now sells for N120,000.

A basket of tomatoes that was sold for N160,000 in December, 2024 now sells for N 120,000; while a bag of pepper sold for 60,000 during the Christmas period now goes for N25,000.

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph, Mrs Mary Uwadia, a tomatoe seller in Lagos Street, said the reason for the downward slide on the price of tomatoes was because prices of goods and services naturally go up during the Christmas period and come down after Christmas. She, however, said unlike tomatoes, which was sold for N160,000 during the festive period, and N120, 000 now, a bag of pepper sold for N 60, 000 then , now goes for N25,000.

Chigozie Nnabuike, a rice seller in Mission Road, Benin City, said prices of rice and other staple food items naturally go up during Christmas and come down immediately after Christmas. He, however, ascribed low patronage to dwindling purchasing power among the populace.

“I must tell you that the prices of rice has come down but I believe it is due to low patronage. How many people can afford a bag of rice for N100,000 ? There is low patronage. Majority of people cannot afford the price of rice,”he said.

Mohammed Abubakar, who sells beans in Lagos Street, Benin City , said, the change in price is due to a steady price on fuel for some months now. He , however, predicted that prices will go up during the planting period and advised the government to curb the menace of kidnapping on the roads in order to be able to regulate the cost of food items.

Mrs Blessing Aghahowa, a civil servant, regretted the level of inflation in the country and said that the country has become opposite of what everybody dreamed of. She said that many people cannot afford to feed and queried how many people can afford a decent meal in Nigeria today.

“What are you talking about? My salary cannot take me to anywhere when I receive it at the end of the month.

“You can see a bag of rice is now over N100,000. How many people can afford it? How many families can afford a decent meal a day?” She said.

Kano

Prices of essential commodities that includes rice, flour, milk, beans and spaghetti have crashed by over 40 per cent in Kano, following the Federal Government’s intervention, says the Chairman Singer Market, Barrister Junaidu Muhammad Zakari.

Speaking further, the Chairman explained that the government’s window opportunity that it gave importers to bring in some essential commodities like rice, oil and even spaghetti forced the prices of commodities to crash in Kano.

“There is no gainsaying that the credit truly must go to the Federal Government and indeed our marketers, who adhered to the government policy of importing of the stipulated essential commodities, making them available and resulting in the over 40 per cent crashes of their prices.”

Barrister Zakari noted that the removal of duties on about 43 items and the subsequent supplies of Rice that was sold at N40,000 helped the marketers in flooding their markets and also making the home prices of the commodities to be reduced.

He said rice that was sold at about N120,000 has now crashed to less than N80,000, Spaghetti that was sold at N20,000 is now selling at N14,000 to N13,500 at markets.

“Even flour that was sold at N90,000 now is selling in the markets at about N70,000 to N65,000 while oil 50kg that was sold at almost a N100,000 is now selling at N70,000 while flour is now less than N70,000”.

He said the problems they have is with Sugar, whose prices refused to fall but they are talking to the producers of Dangote and BUA who are the major suppliers of the products.

Barrister Zakari also accused Master Bakers of refusing to reduce the prices of bread despite the fact that flour prices have been greatly reduced in all the available markets in Kano.

“We have, at an Association level, engaged the Chairman of the Master Bakers but he told us that they can’t do otherwise because their association has only 20 percent of bread sellers while 80 per cent were not their members. So, they can’t control them”.

Similarly, some of the bread sellers earlier alleged that companies selling flour have reduced its contents, something the Singer Market denied, explaining that with the Standard Organization and Consumer Protection Council, companies such as Dangote and BUA can’t be behind reduction of Kgs of any bags.

Lagos

While Oreoluwa Adegbesan , who lives in the Oluwalogbon area of Ketu, expressed joy over the relief the drop in the prices of foodstuffs has brought, she wants the government to do more to make food more affordable.

“Yes, the prices of rice, beans and other food items have dropped. It is a big relief for some of us. But we need it to be more affordable. We thank the government for hearing our cries.”

Unlike Adegbesan, Gabriel Moses, who resides in Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, denies feeling any impact of the food price crash.

“I am yet to see the impact of price reduction on food items because as of February, I know how much I doled out on foodstuffs alone. So, the impact is yet to be felt in any way, sir.”

Commenting, Patricia Uti, a housewife in the Berger area of Lagos, said although the prices of foodstuffs were dropping, there are doubts about their sustainability.

“The prices may have dropped but I don’t see this being sustained for long. Some foodstuffs dropped because it is their season. I do not expect the price of beans to be high now or even palm oil this time of the year. This is the season people buy cheap and resell later. I’ve not seen how the price of yam has dropped. Maybe, it’s just me. Before you know it now, the price will go up again.”

For Adunni Kolawole, who resides in the Agidingbi area of Ikeja, it was a pleasant market experience last week when she went to buy foodstuffs.

“I just hope this price drop will continue. I bought garri for N2,000. I used to buy it for N3,000. I was pleasantly surprised. I pray it will continue to fall. We are paying too much for everything. If our government can take the food burden off us, we would find a way to cope with other troubles.”

Ogun

Ayomide Bisi runs a restaurant in the Arogun area of Ogun State. She expressed delight at the relief falling food items has brought her.

“The beans I bought N9,000(one plastic) in October 2024 is now N5,000. In January, I bought it for N7,000. Rice was expensive, it is now N6,200 per plastic. It was N10,000 in December. Palm oil too has reduced. It was N12,000 per five litre. The one I bought today was for N9,500. Even groundnut oil, a bottle was N3,000. It is now N2,300. But transportation is still expensive. The government should help us.”

For Grace Amukoyo, a petty trader and mother of three at Mowe, it is a big deal for Nigerians who hitherto endured prohibitive food prices.

She said :“Foodstuffs have crashed now. With the reduction in prices, you can use the difference to do other things. The prices of almost all the foodstuffs have crashed. But the price of yam has not crashed. I can’t really say why they are crashing but if it is the government, kudos to them. I congratulate Nigerians too. We have endured many things in this country.”

Also, a fruit seller , Eniola Oladipupo, in the Siun area of Ogun State, said:“Prices of foodstuffs are still high. Some people sell a Derica of rice for N1,200, some sell for N1,300. Indomie that we used to buy N250 is now N400. Look at this orange, we used to buy 50 pieces for N600, N700, now it is N2,000. There was a time we would eat and throw some away. Who would try that now? I can’t even welcome visitors or guests in my home. What I have is what I will give you. I might even decide not to give you anything. Although the price of beans has crashed, we need the prices of all food items to fall.”

Akinsipe Atinuke, a widow and garri trader at Ofada, said: “I’ve not seen any significant drop in the prices of foodstuffs. The prices of garri have not dropped. As a dealer in garri, I’ve not seen any significant crash. Yet, local government officials frustrate us with taxes.”

Ondo

The prices of food items have dropped from October to December in various markets in Ondo State compared to what is obtainable presently.

The price of rice, depending on the product, was N92.000.00 last year, while it has dropped to N72.000.00 presently.

A bag of beans last year was N200.000.00 and it has reduced to N110.000.00 presently. The price of tomatoes still ranged between N20.000.00 and N25.000.00 in different markets in the state. The price of onion in different markets has changed from N70.000.00 to N60.000.00 .The market women said the prices of products were reduced because of the demand for them and not associated with the reduction in the price of petroleum.

For instance, there used to be more tomatoes and onions during the dry season compared to the wet season.

Ekiti

There has been some levels of reduction in the prices of food items in Ekiti State as compared to what occurred last December on commodities.

Our Correspondent visited the popular King’s market, Oja Oba in Ado-Ekiti. Some market women who spoke with Sunday Telegraph confirmed little reduction in the prices of food items, different from last part of last year.

Mrs Idowu Aderiye and Pelumi Owolabi said: ” With the current prices, compared to the last part of the year, food items witnessed at least, 10 per cent reduction while some are not up to that, some are more than that “.

Other traders, Mr Adewale Adetunji and Taiwo Jimoh, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph said:” The current prices raise our optimism as we expect more reduction even also on Premium Motor Spirit.”

The current market prices of some food items in the King’s Market are as follows:

Rice

A bag of foreign rice from October to December period was N92.000 while local was N90.000. The current prices now are N72.000 and N70.000 respectfully.

Beans

A bag of middle size beans as at last December was N140.000 while the current price is now N110.000. A bag of small size of rice last December was N100.000, now N85.000.

Tomato

A big basket of Tomato from October to last December was between N45.000 and N50.000. It is now between N30.000 to N35.000. Middle size was N40.000 and now N28.000, while the small size was formerly between N25.000 to N30.000 and now N15.000

From N65,000 to N45,000: I don’t know what to do with my bags of millet- Farmer cries out

While the fall in the prices of some food items excite some Nigerians, some Nigerian farmers are left disgruntled because the importation of grains into Nigeria, they claim, keeps them at the receiving end.

Ibrahim Goje is a farmer in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe. According to him, at the time of harvest, a bag of millet was N65,000 in value, but the value has dropped to N45,000 because the government permitted its importation. Goje, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, expressed worry about how to stay afloat, calling on the government to protect local farmers.

“The government allowed people to import food items from other countries. You know the food didn’t come with tax. Importation of food items into the country without tax is enough to affect the business of farmers because most farmers spend a lot of money to produce their crops. The price of fertilizer has not reduced. A bag of fertilizer is about N50,000 now. We also buy seeds, the prices have not reduced. They keep increasing. We have what we use for measurement. We have what we call it ‘mudu’ , I need 10 of it to plant a hectare.

“When I planted, one ‘mudu’ of beans was N5,000. It’s now N2,500. When I harvested millet, a bag was worth N65,000. Now, it costs N45,000. I have many bags of millet I’ve not sold. Not just millet, I have bags of unsold beans too.It’s a big loss on my part. If importation will remain, we expect fertilizer and other farm inputs to reduce in price. We need farmers to be assisted and protected by the government.”

‘Food price crash temporary, govt’s approach to food crisis cosmetic’

Baring his mind on crashing foodstuff prices, Kusimo Olusola, a farmer in the Wasinmi area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, said despite the fall in the prices of basic food items, the relief felt by Nigerians is only temporary.

He said the importation of grains into the country would not address the problems faced by local farmers as farm inputs are still very expensive.

“There was a policy by the government that allowed the importation of grains last year. That’s principally what brought the prices down. The license to import was given for six months and it was tax free. But food prices would still go up because we can’t continue to import. It will affect the farmers. So, anyone that goes to farm now, they will lose. If the open window to allow importation still exists, people will not go to farm again because farm inputs are still expensive. Seedlings are still very expensive. You can’t buy all these things at high prices and expect farmers to sell them cheap. I think the government is yet to do what it should do. The government should subsidise farm inputs so that price can actually come down.

“What the government has done now is a cosmetic approach to the problem by allowing importation of foodstuffs with zero tax. In Niger Republic, for instance, Northerners go there and bring food into the country. The crash in price is not sustainable. Beans, for instance, is harvested November/ December . So, beans should be surplus within that period. What we have now is a spillover effect. Also, neighbouring countries like Niger Republic grow a lot of beans. Don’t forget we also bring in beans from that country. So, when you have a surplus of any item, the price will crash,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

Real reason food prices are dropping

Giving an insight into why food prices are falling, Dr Ishak Akintunde, a farmer and poultry consultant, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, traced the reason to the duty-free import waiver said to be granted by the Federal Government. He also added that the role of improved security situation, particularly farmer-herder clashes and the beautiful weather enjoyed by farmers could not be overemphasised.

“I think last year, the Federal Government gave a waiver for importation of raw materials, especially grains. You know what determines the price most times is demand and supply. So, because we now have more supply due to importation than demand, prices would have to fall. There are some middlemen that buy these items and keep. They do hoarding till when the price is double before they start selling and they control the price. But when the government gave a room for importation, when imports came in, people had options, just like what we have with petroleum products. You can import, you can buy locally and you can buy the one that suits you.

“So, the middlemen that used to store grains to create artificial scarcity could not do that again because there is more supply from importation. And, when you look at it, farmers are gradually going back to farm because security is getting better. If you look at the incidence of farmer-herder clashes, it has reduced drastically in the Southwest. The weather was also very good last year. We had enough rainfall. We had more products from the farm than the previous years,” he explained.

How Nigeria can permanently fight food insecurity–AFAN

In a recent BBC Hausa Service interview, the Publicity Secretary of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) , Mohammed Mogaji, faulted the timing of the importation of grains into the country.

According to him, the ideal time to import grains should be when farmers have sold out their stock and the price is high, especially around July, August and September.

Also, he expressed worry over the rising prices of seeds, fertilizers and chemicals.

Earlier, the President of the association, Arc. Kabir Ibrahim, had described full scale importation of food into Nigeria as a stop-gap measure, stating that it would not make the country food secure. On how Nigeria can permanently tackle food insecurity, he said:

“The various efforts such as the importation of some food items for a given period of time in defined quantities,support to small holder farmers or Small Scale Producers and distribution of palliatives and agricultural inputs are clearly work in progress and should be implemented transparently and dispassionately for them to really impact the food system by immediately bringing down prices.

“The most probable respite can come by encouraging seamless agribusiness practices through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement(AfCFTA) and other available windows.

“The big players in Agribusiness as well as small scale entrepreneurs should be incentivised to get cheap credit and seamless cheap finance in order to enable them to scale their activities of buying grains and other food items from our farmers at reasonable prices so that food items will be readily available and fairly affordable in the regular markets not superstores.

“The engine room of food production in Nigeria still revolves around the small holder farmers( SHFs) who should be encouraged to scale by making them get real value for their produce among a myriad of other incentives.”

Additional reports by Adewumi Ademiju, Babatope Okeowo, Muhammad Kabir, Francis Ogbuagu, Kenneth Ofoma and Steve Uzoechi

