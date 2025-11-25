Drop Salah, He’s Not Helping You, Ronney Tells Slot

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, should drop Mohamed Salah, says former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney.

Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest was another game in which the Egyptian, who has scored five times this season, failed to record a goal or an assist.

“If I was Slot, I’d try and make a big decision just so it has an impact on the rest of the team,” said Rooney in his latest podcast episode.

“Salah is not helping them defensively. “If you’re one of the players who they’ve signed and you’re on the bench and you’ve seen him not running.