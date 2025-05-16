Drop In Food Prices Reduced April Inflation To 23.71%

Share

The Consumer Price Index ( CPI) also known as headline inflation eased down by 9.99 per cent year-on-year in April 2025, settling at 23.71 per cent t relative to the March 2025 figure of 24.23 per cent, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed on Thursday in the latest inflation report for the month of April 2025.

The food inflation year-on-year and monthon-month eased, a development NBS attributed to the rate of decrease in the average prices of maize flour, wheat grain, okro dried, yam flour, soya beans, rice, bambara beans, brown beans, etc and more, importantly, change in the base year recently adopted by the Bureau.

NBS said: “The food inflation rate in April 2025 was 21.26 per cent on a yearon-year basis. This was 19.27 per cent lower compared to the rate recorded in April 2024 (40.53%).

“The significant decline in the food annual inflation figure is technically due to the change in the base year”. For instance, NBS notes that average annual rate of food inflation for the 12-month ending April 2025 over the previous 12-month average was 31.43 per cent, which was 1.31 per cent points lower compared with the average annual rate of change recorded in April 2024 (32.74%).

The Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produces and energy stood at 23.39 per cent in April 2025 on a year-on-year basis; it declined by 3.45 per cent when compared to the 26.84 per cent recorded in April 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the Core Inflation rate was 1.34 per cent in April 2025, down by 2.39 per cent compared to March 2025 (3.73%).

The average twelvemonth annual inflation ate was 24.91 per cent for the twelve months ending April 2025, which was 2.07 per cent points higher than the 22.84 per cent recorded in April 2024. Inflation varied across states.

All items inflation rate on a Year-on-Year basis was highest in Enugu (35.98%), Kebbi (35.13%), and Niger (34.85%), while Ondo (13.42%), Cross River (17.11%), Kwara (17.28%) recorded the lowest rise in headline inflation on a yearon-year basis.

On a month-on-month basis in the period under review, Sokoto recorded highest (16.26%), Nasarawa (16.02%), Niger (14.74%), while Oyo (-6.45%), Osun (-4.54%) and Ondo (-3.44%) recorded the lowest rise in month-ononth inflation.

Food inflation on a Yearon-Year basis was highest in Benue (51.76%), Ekiti (34.05%), Kebbi (33.82%), while Ebonyi (7.19%), Adamawa (9.52%), and Ogun (9.91%) recorded the slowest rise in Food inflation on Year-on-Year basis.

