Drop In Food Prices Pushes Inflation Down To 23.18%

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that steady decrease in food prices led to a decline in headline inflation in February 2025 to 23.18 per cent, relative to the January 2025 headline inflation rate of 24.48 per cent The drop showed a decrease of 1.30 per cent compared to the January 2025 headline inflation rate.

“On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 8.52 per cent lower than the rate recorded in February 2024 (31.70%).

“This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) decreased in February 2025 compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., February 2024), though with a different base year, November 2009 = 100”, NBS said, explaining that on a monthon-month basis, inflation rate in February 2025 stood at 2.04 per cent.

In the month under review, food inflation in February was 23.51 per cent on a year-on-year basis. This was 14.41 per cent lower compared to the rate recorded in February 2024 (37.92%). NBS attributed significant decline in the food inflation figure, due to the change in the base year.

However, on a month-onmonth basis, the food inflation rate in February 2025 was 1.67 per cent. NBS said: “Compared to the month of January 2025, there was an observed decline in the average prices of food items like Yam tuber, Potatoes, Soya beans, Flour of maize/cornmeal, cassava, bambara beans (dried), etc.

“The average annual rate of Food inflation for the 12 months ending February 2025 over the previous 12-month average was 34.74 per cent, which was 4.67 per cent points higher compared with the average annual rate of change recorded in February 2024 (30.07%).”

Inflation varies across states. All Items inflation rate on a Year-on-Year basis was highest in Edo (33.59%), Enugu (30.72%), and Sokoto (30.19%), while Kaduna (15.45%), Akwa Ibom (15.53%), Plateau (15.74%) recorded the lowest rise in headline inflation on Year-onYear basis.

On a month-on month basis, however, February 2025 recorded the highest increases in Sokoto (11.98%), Kogi (11.38%), Edo (8.87%), while Kaduna (-8.83%), Ondo (-4.78%) and Plateau (-3.73%) recorded the lowest rise in month-on-month inflation.

“In February 2025, food inflation on a Year-on-Year basis was highest in Sokoto (38.34%), Edo (35.08%), Nasarawa (33.53%), while Adamawa (12.18%), Ondo (13.66%), and Oyo (15.55%) recorded the slowest rise in Food inflation on Year-on-Year basis.

“On a month-on-month basis, however, February 2025 Food inflation was highest in Sokoto (18.83%), Nasarawa (15.32%), and Kogi (11.65%) while Ondo (-9.81%), Kaduna (-8.91%), and Oyo (-6.42%) recorded decline in Food inflation on a monthon-month basis”, said NBS.

