New Telegraph

November 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Drone Strike Hits…

Drone Strike Hits Funeral Attendees In Sudan, Killing Many Mourners

At least 40 people in Sudan have been killed in a drone strike that targeted a funeral that was taking place outside the army-held city of el-Obeid in North Kordofan state, officials and activists say.

They blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for Monday’s attack on al-Luweib village as mourners had gathered in a tent.

The RSF has not yet commented. Many reportedly died before getting to hospital in elObeid, a strategic city that connects the capital, Khartoum, to the western region of Darfur.

Fighting has intensified in this oil-rich Kordofan area and around 20,000 people fled to el-Obeid last week after the RSF captured Bara town, 30km (18 miles) north of the city, reports the BBC.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Waje Clears Air On M.I Dating Rumours
Read Next

At Least 26 Dead As Typhoon Wreaks Havoc In The Philippines