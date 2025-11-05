Drone Strike Hits Funeral Attendees In Sudan, Killing Many Mourners

At least 40 people in Sudan have been killed in a drone strike that targeted a funeral that was taking place outside the army-held city of el-Obeid in North Kordofan state, officials and activists say.

They blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for Monday’s attack on al-Luweib village as mourners had gathered in a tent.

The RSF has not yet commented. Many reportedly died before getting to hospital in elObeid, a strategic city that connects the capital, Khartoum, to the western region of Darfur.

Fighting has intensified in this oil-rich Kordofan area and around 20,000 people fled to el-Obeid last week after the RSF captured Bara town, 30km (18 miles) north of the city, reports the BBC.