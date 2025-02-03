Drogba Pays Courtesy Visit To Sanwo-Olu In Lagos

Share

Ivory Coast football icon and former Chelsea FC star, Didier Drogba was on Monday received by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos House, Marina.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat on his verified X.

READ ALSO

According to the statement, the courtesy visit was part of an engagement between Team Drogba and representatives of the E1 Racing Team with the Lagos State Government.

He wrote, “Between Governor #jidesanwoolu and African Football Legend, #ChelseaFC Legend, Didier Drogba #didierdrogba this morning at the Lagos House, Marina, as Team Drogba and the Representatives of E1 Racing Team pays a courtesy visit to Mr governor.”

Share

Please follow and like us: