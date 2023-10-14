Drogba Names Osimhen As His Favourite Player

Didier Drogba, a former Chelsea player, has chosen Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as his favourite player currently on the pitch.

During a French award event, the 45-year-old former striker was quizzed on various subjects, including his favourite Chelsea colleague.

While playing with legends like Mikel Obi, Michael Ballack, and William Gallas, Drogba chose Frank Lampard as his favourite teammate.

However, Drogba’s selection is justified because just two players in Chelsea’s history have scored more goals than him, including the retiring England midfielder.

Lampard scored an amazing 211 goals for Chelsea, and Drogba finished third on the team’s all-time leading scorer with 164 goals, according to Transfermarkt.

Bobby Tampling, who has 172 goals with the North London team, is in second place.

In the quick-fire session with Sports Illustrated, Drogba was also asked to name his favourite active player and he answered without hesitation, saying “Victor Osimhen.”

The 24-year-old marksman is currently one of the best strikers in world football, despite the drama surrounding him and his club, Napoli in recent days.

Some fans have drawn comparisons between Osimhen and Drogba, as the two strikers have a similar potency in front of goal. Drogba managed 302 club goals in his career, while Osimhen currently sits at 105 club goals.

In an interview with the Nigerian Football Federation in 2022, Osimhen said that he looked up to Drogba while growing up.

“My childhood idol is Didier Drogba. The goal moment I cherished was when I scored against Chelsea. The feeling was special because I know a lot of my friends who are Chelsea fans, and before the game, they texted me that they didn’t care if Chelsea won, as long as I scored.

“They wanted me to actualise my dream and that’s one of the best moments in my career,” the 24-year-old said.