Driving Power Optimisation Via Public-Private Collaboration

Minister

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, claimed that in the first year of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the nation’s power sector was set on a transformative path.

He added that the administration was working tirelessly to ensure that it delivers sustainable, reliable, and affordable electricity to Nigerians across the country. He noted that this haf been a year of both challenges and achievements.

For him, the administration has built a solid foundation that positions Nigeria’s power sector for success in the years ahead. He said that public-private-partnership was needed for the desired impact in power services delivery to be achieved.

Adelabu said: “One of our greatest achievements this past year was the enactment of the 2023 Electricity Act, signed into law by President Tinubu. “This groundbreaking legislation represents a major shift in how we regulate and manage electricity in Nigeria.

For the first time, subnational governments have been brought into the fold, empowering them to establish and manage their own electricity markets. “Already, 10 State Electricity Markets have been advanced, enabling us to create a more decentralized, responsive, and competitive electricity supply industry.

This decentralisation is key to fostering innovation, driving investment, and delivering greater energy security for Nigerians. “One of the critical challenges we have faced has been ensuring the financial solvency of the sector. To address this, we have successfully implemented cost-reflective tariffs for Band A customers, those receiving the highest level of service.

This reform has injected much-needed liquidity into the sector, enabling investments to flow into critical areas. “We have also worked to tighten service level obligations for distribution companies, holding them accountable for their performance.

In April 2024, a distribution company was fined N200 million for failing to meet its service obligations, sending a clear signal that we are serious about ensuring quality service delivery. “We have also taken decisive steps to resolve legacy debts owed to gas suppliers, securing presidential approval to settle these obligations.

This intervention has helped prevent disruptions in gas supply, ensuring stable electricity generation and providing much-needed reliability to the grid.”

Stakeholders’ views

Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Energies Limited, Osayande Igiehon, reiterated the International Energy Agency report that over 140 million people in Nigeria lacked access to energy, representing about 71 per cent of the population.

According to him, the question is not whether we have the means to power our nation, but how we can effectively harness these resources to ensure energy security and drive Igiehon said: “At Heirs Energies, we believe that gas-to-power solutions are not just an option – they are the mainstay in Nigeria’s energy future. Let me share why: First, gas-to-power offers the most reliable bridge to a more sustainable energy future.

“While we must absolutely pursue renewable energy sources, the reality is that we need always need a reliable base-load energy supply, which gas based energy solutions provide.”

For him, natural gas provides a cleaner alternative to coal and diesel, significantly reducing carbon emissions while offering the stability our grid desperately needs. He stated that leveraging the gas resources of Nigeria and Africa for power generation was a matter of economic imperative.

He stated that by utilising the nation’s own natural resources, there would be a reduction on the country’s dependence on imported fuels, strengthen energy security, and create a robust domestic gas market.

He added that this, in turn, would spur economic growth, create jobs, and attract investment across the entire value chain. Igiehon said: “Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, gas-to-power solutions have the potential to dramatically improve the lives of millions of Nigerians.

Reliable electricity is not a luxury – it’s a fundamental driver of human development. It powers hospitals, schools, and businesses. And it is the bedrock of industrialisation, innovation and productivity.

“In short, it is the foundation upon which we can build a more prosperous and equitable society.” He said that at Heirs Energies, they were committed to playing their part. He stated that as a strategic supplier of gas to key industries and power plants across Nigeria, they understood d the critical role we play in the nation’s energy security.

Igiehon said: “But we see our mission as much broader than simply delivering molecules. We are dedicated to meeting Africa’s energy needs in a

There is no way we can achieve the economic transformation that we so desire as a country with this kind of energy statistic

way that is sustainable, responsible, and transformative. “This means investing in cuttingedge technologies to minimize flaring and reduce methane emissions. It means working closely with communities to ensure that the benefits of energy development are shared equitably.

And it means constantly innovating to find new ways to maximize the value of our natural gas resources for the benefit of all Nigerians.” He added: “The path forward will not be easy. We face significant challenges – from inadequate infrastructure to regulatory hurdles to financing constraints. “But I stand before you today with a sense of profound optimism.

Because when I look around this room, I see the talent, the expertise, and the determination needed to overcome these obstacles. “Together, we have the power to write a new chapter in Nigeria’s energy story.

A chapter where reliable, affordable, and cleaner energy drives economic growth and improves lives across our nation. A chapter where Nigeria not only meets its own energy needs but becomes a powerhouse of energy exports to the rest of Africa and beyond.

“The time for action is now. Let us seize this moment, leverage our gas resources wisely, and build the energy future that Nigeria and Africa deserve.

“As upstream companies like Heirs Energies work hand in hand with power generating companies, we can create a seamless value chain that maximizes the potential of our natural resources for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

Adelabu, Igiehon and other experts spoke at the 11th edition of the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference in Lagos, organised by Informa Markets.

The Theme was: “Powering Nigeria’s Future – Leveraging Gas-to-Power Solutions for Energy Security and Sustainable Development.”

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Abiodun Ogunlewe, said the theme of the summit: “Breaking barrier in the New Energy era, clean, reliable and sustainable” speaks to the urgency of the moment.

He said there was a pivotal shift in how Nigerians generate, distribute and consume energy. He stated that this transformation was beyond new technologies.

He stated that it was also about ensuring every Nigerian has access to reliable power, a critical component of industrial growth and entrepreneurship and improve quality of life. He decried the fact that for too long, unreliable power had hindered Nigeria’s economic potential.

He said: “We as Lagos, as the nation’s economic core has experienced this challenge firsthand, but the decentralisation of the power sector present a significant opportunity for us to take control of our energy future. By decentralising energy generation and distribution, we can harness alternative sources such as renewable energy and empower local stakeholders to drive innovations.

“Together, we will build an energy system that truly serve the people of Lagos and all of Nigeria.” President/Group Chief Executive Officer, Transnational Corporation Plc, Dr. Owen Omogiafo, said though some continents are talking about energy transitioning, Nigeria and other African countries are focusing on energy sufficiency.

She noted that Africa is blessed with rich natural resources, oil and gas, sunshine, strong wind across different locations, abundant water resources, green and fertile land.

However, she decried that the continent lacks sufficient energy. Omogiafo said: “In May, our the privilege of representing our country at the German-African conference on energy.

One thing was quite humbling to me was to find out that Germany has 80 million people but they generate 51 megawatts and look at my dear country, Nigeria, which I am very proud of, with 220 million people, we are in between 5,000 to 8,000 MW which is 5-8kigawatt.

Germany, 80million people, 51 kigawatt, Nigeria, 220 People, 5 kigawwat. “Clearly you can see that there is clear and present danger in such a statistic.

It clearly explains to us that there is no way we can achieve the economic transformation that we so desire as a country with that kind of energy statistic. We are a nation and a continent that is blessed with young people.”

She stated that it imperative to provide electricity to the teeming youths of Africa to positively and gainfully engage their energies to prevent them from redirecting their energies to negative tendencies.

She said: “If you say let us do away with all our energy resources and move on to new ones, it is not very realistic because if you run large scale industry, at least today, we still that space to say how do we drive more of our agric power, harness our resources so that we can bridge that gap because it is important. “Access to energy should be a fundamental human right. It should not be something that is a privilege please.”

Regulator’s view

Vice Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Musiliu Olalekan Oseni, reiterated that electricity is key to economic sustainability. He stated that no country had ever developed in the world without having an adequate access and reliable access to electricity.

He warned that Nigeria may not actually be able to power its economy to prosperity depending solely on mini grid. He stated that there was the need for reliable and sustainable electricity industry, because the electricity industry is highly capital intensive.

He added that it required patient capital, and in getting patient capital, the investors will need to be confident that recovery of investment is guaranteed.

According to him, “electricity cost in Nigeria is actually the generation cost because of producing the product. “Because of the current economic reform, which is good, because that creates some big gap between what customers were paying and what the actual cost of electricity is.

Then in April, working with the Honorable Minister and other policy makers, we were able to come up with a charity for a segment of the customers, which was eh, about eight customers.”

Exhibition Director of Nigeria Energy, Ade Yesufu said the event adapted to the new realities of the global conversations on sustainability, energy transitioning and climate change across the dynamic energy markets are transforming at an unprecedented phase.

He stated that in recent years, focus has been shifted to reflect on the growing importance of renewable energy, energy efficiency and the digitalization of the energy sector.

He stated there has been the discussions on solar, wind, hydro and all great solutions which are increasingly vital for addressing energy access and sustainability challenges in the Nigeria.

He stated that in Nigeria and African at large, the introduction of topics like green financing, energy storage, technologies and policy frameworks for sustainable growth has also brought fresh relevance to the event.

Yesufu said: “This year, we are even more deeply rooted in navigating the complexities of clean clean energy transition, primarily focusing on policy and investment, which is a catalyst to drive sustainable energy future.

“The gas sector plays an indispensable role in Nigeria’s overall energy mix. As a significant natural gas producer, Nigeria has the potential to leverage its gas resources to drive economic growth, improve energy security and reduce dependence on fossil fuels so gas to power solutions offer a promising avenue to unleash this potential with a dedicated track focused on gas to power on day three, we aim to stimulate interesting discussions around investment opportunities, infrastructure projects aimed at expanding Nigerians power networking technology investments and the latest innovations.”

Chairman, Board of Directors, Genesis Energy Holdings, Dr Akinwole Omoboriowo, said it is imperative to address how clean energy can drive social-economic impact.

He stated that the Nigerian energy sector was privatised in 2013. He said Nigeria was lucky to have most of its grids fed by clean energy, hydro, gas. He noted that there were investment initiatives that have been put in place by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to him, there is the Electricity Act 2023, implementation of the market reflective tariff, and several credit initiatives put in place by the Central bank, the Federal Ministry of Finance etc.

He said: “I believe that the leadership of the country has shown enough thought for us, the private sector to take leadership. “It is important that we do not play lip service to public-private partnership.

Energy is truly human right. It is not politics and it is not personal glory. Infrastructure business is not for get rich quick. If you want to get rich quick, go and find another business. The profitability and socio-economic impact need always to balance because power project needs to be sustainable.

Last line

If all you do is to produce cheap power that can not recover the cost, that cannot ensure that salaries are paid, debts are services, equity is retained, then that project will not be sustainable.”

