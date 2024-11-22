Driving Exemplary Partnership To Enhance Food Security

Share

Indeed, the poor state of food production and the deep vulnerabilities in Nigeria’s food production segment has made it imperative for the government to act swiftly to curb the prevailing food challenges in the country.

There is no doubt that the food value chain vulnerabilities demand urgent roll out of a practical model for addressing the issues.

Need for action

The World Food Programme (WFP) reported early in the year that the number of food-insecure Nigerians had risen to 100 million. The report is worrisome because this is about half of the population and it is more disturbing considering the 2.42 per cent current population growth.

With urgent actions, ensuring right to quality food and a better life for the teeming population can be manageable, in line with the theme of this year’s World Food Day.

2024 WFD

This year’s World Food Day, held as usual on October 16, shifted the spotlight to the state of food production in Nigeria. The theme, “Right to food for a better life and a better future,” picked for the significant event, was apt to address local realities.

It provided a platform to review performance in the food production segment, ask the right questions, and proffer solutions to challenges hampering wider food availability in the country.

A profile of national food systems carried out by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) early in the year revealed deep vulnerabilities in the food production segment.

These vulnerabilities include structural dependence on oil revenue to feed the nation, land, soil, seed, and harvest security challenges, mechanisation and knowledge gaps.

Collaborative model

A pointer to the kind of models for addressing the challenges in the food value chain is a partnership framework between the government and top private sector players with the scale to back up the food security agenda.

An example of such model is the recent collaboration between the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture & Food Systems and Olam Agri operations in Nigeria through the Eko World Food Day initiative.

The Lagos State Government initiated the Eko World Food Day commemoration to rally stakeholders in the food production segment to accelerate actions and invest boldly in activities necessary to improve food availability and accessibility in the state.

The Governor, Babajide SanwoOlu, echoed the efforts during his speech at the 2024 World Food Day. The Governor stated: “Lagos State, despite being the smallest state in the country, has the largest population.

“With about 22 per cent of our territory comprising water bodies, we face unique challenges in achieving food security. My administration is fully committed to addressing these challenges.

“We have focused on strengthening the agricultural value chain to reduce food prices, develop an effective food reserve system, and ensure food sufficiency.”

According to him, his government is ready to partner with the private sector group to achieve sustainable food security. The focus on strengthening the agricultural value chain led the state to partner with Olam Agri amongst others.

It is believed that combining Olam Agri’s operating capabilities and strategic food manufacturing assets with Lagos State’s administrative can-do would substantially impact the state’s food production systems.

For starters, Olam Agri, the agribusiness in food, feed, and fibre, is not new to engaging with governments at the federal or state level to drive the transformation of food systems.

The business, founded in the country in 1989, keeps investing to raise efficiency in rice, grains, animal feed, edible oil and sesame value chains.

For instance, its impressive investment in a 13,500-hectare rice farm and mill in Nasarawa state, which produces 215,000 mts of rice per day for the local market, is a critical factor in making rice more accessible for the national population and reducing reliance on imported brands.

Also, through the country’s stateof-the-art flour and feed mills, the business caters to surging demands for wheat-derivative foods such as bread, semolina pasta, and protein foods.

Also, its investments are robustly impacting edible oil and sesame production, creating export opportunities for local produce. A soybean crushing facility will be added to its extensive processing capacity early next year.

Eko World Food Day

The latest partnership with the Lagos State Government under the Eko Word Food Day umbrella reinforced the business’s commitment to partnering with the government to make Nigeria self-sufficient in food production.

Key actions undertaken to drive the Eko World Food Day partnership focus include sponsoring a series of impactful food system discourses that highlighted the importance of ramping up domestic food production and promoting healthy diets for Lagos State residents.

Farmers in the state came together to dissect hurdles to productivity in the value chain. Other activities included a road walk organised to stimulate statewide participation in food production, an Agricultural Scholars Quiz Competition for secondary school students culminating in the launch of a farming club in schools, and a grand finale hosted by the Lagos State Governor, where farmers showcased varieties of local produce.

Praising Olam Agri’s reliability in executing the public-private food security partnership agenda, the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Bisola Olusanya, explained: “Olam Agri is an essential partner in transforming the Lagos food production landscape.

Their robust production, processing, packaging, and distribution capacity is critical in scaling growth across the food value chain. This partnership with the state government is essential for achieving our shared goals in food security.”

Relief actions

Meanwhile, in addition to supporting the state’s food system’s transformative agenda, Olam Agri partnered with the Lagos Food Bank to distribute 800 food boxes, valued at ₦13 million, to vulnerable residents.

For a breakdown, five hundred food boxes went to vulnerable residents of Makoko and Ajegunle and 300 food boxes were allocated towards hunger relief in flood-affected areas of Maiduguri, supporting displaced individuals with muchneeded food aid.

Beyond Lagos, the business committed boreholes in Baure and Agon, two key farming communities in Nasarawa where the company operates rice and sesame units to be commissioned this October.

These boreholes will provide clean drinking water, enhance food security, and boost agricultural productivity by reducing the risks of waterborne diseases and improving overall community health.

Managing Director of Olam Agri Nigeria, Anil Nair, emphasised the company’s dedication to food security, stating: “We are committed to expanding access to quality, nutritious, affordable food for all Nigerians.

“Our market investment and CR&S initiatives directly contrib – ute to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope agenda and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal of zero hunger.”

“Olam Agri’s support for the Eko World Food Day initiative aligns with the Seeds for the Future initiative, our Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability (CR&S) initiative targeted at supporting government priorities in key growth areas to foster prosperity in the host communities,”

Share

Please follow and like us: