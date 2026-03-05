Driving Efficiency With Simplified AI Infrastructure In Nigeria

The drive for infrastructure to localise AI is gaining momentum across the continent as companies invest in Nigeria, Abolaji Adebayo writes

For years, the promise of artificial intelligence felt like a distant echo for many Nigerian businesses, a technology reserved for Silicon Valley giants with bottomless budgets and sprawling server farms. The reality on the ground was one of prohibitive costs and mind-numbing complexity.

To even begin experimenting with AI, a company must navigate a maze of expensive cloud licenses, foreign currency fluctuations, and the nearly impossible task of hiring scarce, high-priced AI engineering talent. The infrastructure itself was a barrier, not a bridge.

But beneath the surface of these challenges, a quiet revolution has been taking place. A new wave of homegrown innovation is stripping away the complexity, building a simplified AI infrastructure that is not only democratizing access to the technology but also redefining what efficiency means in the Nigerian economy.

This shift is about making the complex simple. It is about taking the raw, powerful, and often unwieldy engine of AI and wrapping it in an interface that any business owner, civil servant, or farmer can use.

By building locally, thinking frugally, and prioritising African problems, Nigerian innovators are proving that efficiency is not just about algorithms and processing power; it is about accessibility, relevance, and ownership.

Complexity burden

To understand the magnitude of this shift, one must first appreciate the weight that Nigerian businesses have been carrying. For years, digital transformation meant either building a technical team from scratch or paying exorbitant fees to foreign consultants.

Global enterprise software giants like Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce offered powerful tools, but their solutions often came with “steep licensing fees and foreign currency costs that weigh heavily on African businesses.”

A company in Lagos, generating revenue in naira, would have to contend with pricing pegged to the dollar, making budgeting a nightmare and scalability a distant dream. Beyond the cost, there was the sheer complexity of the technology itself. Training an AI model required access to powerful and expensive Graphics Processing Units (GPUs).

As Alex Tsado, a former Nvidia executive and founder of Alliance4AI, aptly put it, “In the age of AI, GPUs are the refineries; they process data to unlock knowledge and automate progress.” For most startups, building a private “refinery” was as impractical as building an actual oil refinery.

They were left renting server space on foreign cloud platforms like AWS or Azure, paying a premium and watching their capital flow out of the continent. The infrastructure was not designed for them; they were merely tenants in a system built by and for others, struggling to make the technology work for local realities.

Building ‘refineries’ at home

The first pillar of simplification had to be infrastructure, the raw computing power needed to run AI. If Nigeria was to drive efficiency, it needed to own the engine. This is where companies like Udutech are making a monumental leap.

In August 2025, Udutech launched the Africa GPU Hub in Lagos, a platform offering access to high-performance GPUs for less than one dollar an hour. By creating a shared, local model, Udutech spreads the immense capital and maintenance costs across multiple users, achieving economies of scale that were previously inaccessible.

This is not just about cheaper computing; it is about strategic sovereignty. Tsado’s vision is to prevent Africa from repeating “its mistakes from the age of oil, when it didn’t build refineries.” Udutech is building the digital refineries.

The company is on a mission to nurture at least ten Nigerian “AI Primes”—local companies built locally that can serve over a million users each. To fuel this, they have mobilised millions of dollars worth of GPUs through philanthropic partnerships, providing free or subsidised access to university students and innovators, ensuring that the next generation of AI developers can learn and build without leaving the continent.

This drive for local infrastructure is gaining continental momentum. Cassava Technologies, in partnership with Accenture and NVIDIA, is building one of Africa’s first “AI Factories,” deploying advanced GPU clusters across the continent, including Nigeria.

Meanwhile, telecom giant, MTN, has begun constructing a $240 million, Tier III data centre in the country, designed specifically to power AI and cloud workloads. These are not just buildings filled with servers; they are the physical foundations of a simplified digital future, ensuring that the power to compute resides where the problems are.

Cutting out consultants

Owning the hardware is one part of the equation; making it usable is another. Having a refinery is useless if you don’t know how to operate a still.

This is where the software layer of simplification comes in, embodied by startups like Approovia. For nearly a decade, founder, Stephen Onerhime, has been building towards a vision where businesses don’t need to hire expensive consultants to digitise their operations. With the launch of Approovia’s

Workspace Manager, a no-code AI platform, that vision is now a reality. The platform allows organisations to build digital forms, design workflows, and manage approvals without writing a single line of code.

It integrates a retrieval-augmented AI search engine that allows users to simply ask questions about their organisational data in plain English (or Pidgin, or Yoruba). “We cut out the consultants using AI and no-code tools so that you become your own consultant,” Onerhime explained.

This is the essence of simplified infrastructure: handing the power back to the user. Approovia’s edge lies not just in its simplicity but in its fierce independence. The entire stack is built in-house, meaning its intellectual property is owned locally.

The company hosts workloads for a fraction of what it would cost on foreign clouds. “When I put equivalent solutions in the market, I can sell them cheaper, and all the money stays here,” Onerhime stated. This approach is democratising enterprise solutionbuilding.

A law firm in Abuja or a hospital in Kano can now onboard in a week, not months, transforming their processes with AI-driven tools that understand their specific context. It is about making big, complex systems accessible to anyone who can describe what they need.

Giving AI Nigerian accent

Simplification is not only about user interfaces and local servers; it is also about culture and language. The most powerful AI in the world is useless if it cannot understand the person using it. For too long, digital assistants like Siri and Alexa have stumbled over Nigerian names and places, failing to grasp the nuances of local dialects.

As one commentator noted, ‘Enugu’ becomes ‘En-you-goo’ and ‘Ibadan’ mutates into ‘Eye-bay-dawn’”. This linguistic barrier was a significant drag on efficiency, excluding millions of Nigerians from the digital economy. That barrier was shattered with the unveiling of N-ATLAS at the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

Nigeria’s first large language model trained to understand local languages—Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, and Nigerian-accented English—is a monumental step toward truly accessible AI. By fine-tuning Meta’s LLaMA architecture on over 400 million tokens of local language data, including Nollywood scripts and radio broadcasts, N-ATLAS has learned to “listen” with a human ear, understanding tone, proverbs, and context.

The efficiency gains from this are profound. Government services can now deploy chatbots that interact with citizens in their mother tongue. Educational platforms can deliver lessons in local languages, boosting literacy and comprehension.

For rural communities, this leap is transformative. N-ATLAS proves that simplified infrastructure must be linguistically inclusive.

As the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, declared: “The model places Africa’s voices and diversity at the foundation of AI.” It ensures that as Nigeria drives efficiency, it does so speaking in its own voice.

Efficiency as national project

Despite this momentum, the road to a fully efficient, AI-driven economy is not without its potholes. A recent report by the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA) highlighted persistent barriers, including the high costs of maintaining physical infrastructure and the risk of data breaches.

While the private sector is innovating, the report stresses that “trust is the currency of the digital economy,” and without robust data governance and clear regulations, public confidence could collapse. There is a clear need for government to establish dedicated, multi-year budgets for AI and to pass enforceable laws, ensuring that the growth is both sustainable and equitable.

Furthermore, the physical infrastructure itself must evolve to meet the demands of the AI era. Schneider Electric has urged Nigeria to move beyond merely expanding data centre capacity and instead invest in “high-density, energy-efficient, AI-ready data centres”.

Traditional cooling systems cannot handle the immense heat generated by modern AI workloads. Companies must adopt advanced liquid cooling and modular systems to reduce costs and deployment times, ensuring that the hardware beneath the software is just as optimised as the code running on it.

From the no-code platforms of Approovia to the GPU clusters of Udutech and the culturally aware intelligence of N-ATLAS, a clear picture is emerging.

Driving efficiency in Nigeria is no longer about importing foreign solutions and trying to make them fit. It is about building a simplified, sovereign AI infrastructure from the ground up. It is about ensuring that the “refineries” are here, the tools are in the hands of the people, and the language is one that everyone can understand.

Last line

The old era of AI was about exclusivity; the new one, being built in Nigeria, is about inclusion. By stripping away the complexity, Nigerian innovators are not just building businesses; they are building the digital sinews of a more efficient, more competitive, and more equitable economy for the continent. The world, for once, is listening and it is Nigeria speaking on its own terms.