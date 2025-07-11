Drivers’ Union To Address Abnormalities In App-Based Transport

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) says it is set to address the abnormalities in its operation.

The Chairman, AUATON, Lagos State Council, Mr Azeez Jaiyesimi, said this in a statement issued by Mr Steven Iwindoye, the Public Relations Officer, AUATON Lagos State Chapter.

Jaiyesimi said two-thirds of AUATON members across the federation had called for a special delegate conference/congress, to address the issues bedeviling the union.

“This urgent call is borne out of the need to rewrite the abnormalities in the union’s activities, and to restore order; dignity; accountability; and transparency in our collective movement.

“We are also calling on the President of the union, Comrade Adedamola Adeniran, and the Acting Secretary to do the needful by immediately forwarding all required documents and necessary details to the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“This is a critical step towards proper recognition, documentation, and a clear way forward for the union.

“Enough is enough! We can no longer allow app companies to keep playing on our intelligence while exploiting our sweat and sacrifice. This is our industry, and there must be dignity in our labour.

“The principle of UBUNTU – ”I am because we are”, must not remain a slogan. It must be lived out in action, unity, and accountability,” he said.

The chairman said the forthcoming special delegate conference/congress would serve as a crucial turning point to address reforms, strengthen internal structures, and reposition AUATON to serve the interest of all app-based transporters nationwide.