Drivers, Residents, Commuters Rejoice As Ogun Completes Major Roads

Share

The Ogun State Government has completed the reconstruction of the Prof Wole Soyinka Train Station Road in Abeokuta, the state capital, and some other critical roads in ongoing efforts to make commuting pleasurable across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Other roads are also at different stages of completion.

The roads, which had been in deplorable condition for a long time, had adversely affected the lives of residents as they made commuting stressful and time-consuming.

The site supervisor of Hi-Tech, the company handling the construction of Ode-Saapade Road, Ghassan Moussa, speaking on the current status of the project, said the road is 60 per cent completed, as it is currently being extended on both sides while continuing the second stage.

“After completing the road extension, we will put a stone base and then asphalt. The challenge we have is the rain. Don’t forget we are in the rainy season. Sometimes the rain will disturb us, and sometimes it doesn’t,” he said.

Share